Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Andi Yu

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 19:42:46

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has 794 active cases after recording a total of 6929 cases to date.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6 (includes 2 Qld residents who died in NSW and are included in both the Qld and NSW counts), SA 4, ACT 3. 

* 795,400 people have been tested in Australia, out of a population of 25.7 million.

* More than 5.4 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions over coming months with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase will include the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops, plus allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Five people will be allowed to visit other homes. Up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* South Australia is allowing all regional accommodation to reopen from Monday, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services. The government is encouraging South Australians to travel within the state.

* The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining at restaurants and cafes will not restart immediately.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by bans on entertainment venues.

* In WA, up to 10 people can gather for non-contact recreational activities while open homes and display villages are also permitted. Travel restrictions within the state will be considered this weekend.

* The Victorian government is considering the lifting of restrictions with the expectation that some will be announced on Monday. Victoria’s state of emergency is due to be lifted on Monday.

* In NSW, households are allowed two adult visitors and their children. Most beaches are open for exercise, swimming and surfing only. Property inspection restrictions will be lifted this weekend. Schools will resume some face-to-face learning from Monday. Timelines for further easing of restrictions will be set next week.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items is also permitted while up to five members of a single household will be allowed to visit other homes from Sunday. Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

* Tasmanians will see the start of a slow easing of restrictions from Monday.

* Reopening Australia’s international borders is still a long way off, as are mass gatherings at large sporting venues such as the MCG. 

* Businesses that ban people from entry unless they have downloaded the coronavirus contact tracing app may face up to five years jail and a $63,000 fine under proposed new federal laws.

SCHOOLS AND SERVICES

* Queensland kindergarten, prep, grade 1 and year 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms full time from Monday with schools expected to be fully operational by May 25.

* NSW students will start attending school in stages from Monday.

* Western Australia hopes all students will return to classes by Monday.

* ACT students will have a staged return to classrooms over the next four weeks with certain year levels starting earlier than others.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

QUOTES

* “We have a road map for the next few months but it may be bumpy in terms of the virus. We have to really be very vigilant.” – Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Saturday about the gradual lifting of restrictions.

* “Each time we make a change, we have to be able to have good information and good insight as to the likely consequences.” – NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on the lifting of restrictions.

* “It will be a great day for Queensland mums. For the first time, they’ll be able to have their kids and grandkids to their homes in household groups.” – Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles.

* “It’s a new virus, it’s something that we are coming to terms with, and unless you’re doing the research you will never understand it.” – West Australian Chief Scientist Peter Klinken.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Some NSW medical students will enter the workforce early as the state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

* A resident who died in Sydney’s Newmarch House had recovered from coronavirus and died of an unrelated illness, NSW Health says.

* Western Australia will establish a multi-million-dollar fund to boost research into the coronavirus and to ramp up the state’s testing regime.

* Thousands of people have flocked to shopping malls and supermarkets across Adelaide raising concerns about complacency during the pandemic.

SPORT

* Cronulla captain Wade Graham has called on those NRL players who are refusing to get a flu shot to remember they have chosen to compete in a team sport.

* Rugby Australia is eyeing a July 3 domestic reboot.

ECONOMICS

* A road map to lift coronavirus-related restrictions may be in place, but Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has accused the federal government of lacking an economic plan to go with it.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 3,939,281

* Deaths: at least 274,932

* Recovered: at least 1,344,278

*Data current as at 1700 AEST May 9, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates.

