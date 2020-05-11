Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 18:10:03

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded a total of 6941 cases to date, with 14 new confirmed reported on Sunday.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6 (includes 2 Qld residents who died in NSW and are included in both the Qld and NSW counts), SA 4, ACT 3. 

* More than 5.4 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions over coming months with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase will include the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops, plus allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Five people will be allowed to visit other homes. Up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained.

* NSW on Sunday announced it would follow phase one, but regional travel within the state was still banned. Work from home is still encouraged.

* The staged return to school classrooms will begin in NSW and Queensland on Monday

* WA has announced it will go further from Monday, May 18, with people being encouraged to return to the workplace, and cafes and restaurants to be allowed up to 20 patrons. Regional travel restrictions will also be eased, but the state’s hard border will remain.

* South Australia is allowing all regional accommodation to reopen from Monday, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services. The government is encouraging South Australians to travel within the state.

* The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining at restaurants and cafes will not restart immediately.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by entertainment venues.

* The Victorian government is considering the lifting of restrictions with the expectation that some will be announced on Monday. Victoria’s state of emergency is due to be lifted on Monday.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items is also permitted while up to five members of a single household will be allowed to visit other homes from Sunday. Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

* Tasmanians will see the start of a slow easing of restrictions from Monday.

* Reopening Australia’s international borders is still a long way off, as are mass gatherings at large sporting venues such as the MCG. 

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

QUOTES

“We’ve picked things that create the most jobs, the most life, the most vitality and get the most people back to work in the safest way we possibly can.” – WA Premier Mark McGowan announcing the state’s easing measures.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,024,973

* Deaths: at least 279,329

* Recovered: at least 1,375,949.

*Data current as at 1600 AEST May 10, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL mulls over restart training protocols

The Victorian government has given the state's AFL clubs permission to resume full training sessions from Wednesday but it must be ticked off by the league.

Australian rules football

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

rugby league

Storm get green light for Melbourne return

Melbourne can return to their AAMI Park training base from Albury after the Victoria government gave professional teams permission to resume contact training.

tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty continues to prove one of Australia's most gifted sporting all-rounders, slashing her golf handicap from 10 to five during COVID-19.

news

crime, law and justice

Ex-AFL coach Laidley released to rehab

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley has been released on bail to attend an inpatient rehab facility after he was accused of stalking a woman.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL mulls over restart training protocols

The Victorian government has given the state's AFL clubs permission to resume full training sessions from Wednesday but it must be ticked off by the league.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.