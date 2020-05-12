Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded about 6948 cases to date, with fewer than 770 active cases. No active cases in the ACT, SA 1, WA 7, NSW 492, NT 2, QLD 18, VIC 118.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Includes 2 QLD residents who died in NSW and are included in both state’s counts)

* More than 5.5 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions over coming months with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase will include the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops, plus allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Five people will be allowed to visit other homes. Up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained.

* The federal government has resumed processing applications for early access to superannuation after it was temporarily suspended following fraud concerns.

* Victoria will ease restrictions from midnight on Tuesday allowing a maximum of five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits will be relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, golf. Weddings can have up to 10 guests. Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people with 30 for outdoors. And $20 million will go to fund rapid response squads to handle new outbreaks.

* NSW announced it would follow phase one, but regional travel within the state was still banned. Work from home is still encouraged.

* The staged return to school classrooms begins in NSW and Queensland on Monday while Victoria has announced a gradual staged return for term two.

* People are being encouraged to return to work in WA from Monday, May 18, with cafes and restaurants to be allowed up to 20 patrons. Regional travel restrictions will also be eased, but the state’s hard border will remain.

* South Australia is allowing all regional accommodation to reopen from Monday, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services.

* The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining out will not restart immediately.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by entertainment venues.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items is permitted while up to five members of a single household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

* Tasmanians to ease some restrictions from Monday with national parks and reserves open to residents within 30 kilometres for exercise, and public gathering limits increased to 10 people.

—

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Chinese government is threatening to impose a tariff on Australian barley exports amid an international stoush surrounding Australia’s calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

* Parliament will return for its first three-day sitting in Canberra since the start of the pandemic, as the government seeks to pass privacy protections for its contact tracing software.

* Australians are saving a combined $12.7 million per day in commuting costs by working from home.

* Spending on online gambling was up nearly 150 per cent between April 26 and May 3, compared to a normal week.

—

SPORT

* Professional sports in Victoria will be allowed to resume training from midnight Tuesday, subject to the 10 people gathering rule.

* Australia’s one-day international series against England, scheduled to be played in July, has been put in doubt as the UK looks unlikely to lift restrictions on professional sport.

* The AFL has given 16 Adelaide Crows players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

* Meanwhile, an announcement on the AFL’s return to play plans could come as soon as Tuesday.

* NZ Super Rugby will restart with its five teams to play each other from June 13.

—

ECONOMICS

* Deloitte’s Budget Monitor predicts a deficit in the nation’s budget to reach $142.1 billion for the 2019/20 financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* Suncorp will take a $133 million hit due to the coronavirus crisis and has revealed incorrect payments to staff will cost it up to $70 million.

* The Australian sharemarket has closed at its highest level this month with both the S&P/ASX200 and All Ordinaries finishing Monday up 1.3 per cent.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,181,218

* Deaths: at least 283,877

* Recovered: at least 1,493,492

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 11, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.