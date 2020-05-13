Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 19:55:22

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded about 6966 cases to date, with fewer than 740 active cases. No active cases in the ACT but the SA has 1, WA 7, NSW 510, NT 2, QLD 20, VIC 113.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts)

* More than 5.5 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase will see cafes, restaurants and shops reopen plus outdoor gatherings allowed of up to 10 people. Five people will be permitted to visit other homes and up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained.

* Victoria will ease restrictions from midnight on Tuesday allowing a maximum of five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits to be relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, golf. Weddings can have up to 10 guests. Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people with 30 for outdoors.

* NSW announced it would follow phase one, but regional travel within the state is still banned. Working from home is encouraged.

* The staged return to school classrooms begins in NSW and Queensland on Monday while Victorian prep, grades 1, 2, years 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms on May 26 with the rest returning from June 9.

* People are being encouraged to return to work in WA from May 18, with cafes and restaurants allowed up to 20 patrons. Regional travel restrictions will also be eased.

* South Australia will allow all elective surgery to resume this week. Regional accommodation is to reopen, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services. Alcohol-free dining with a ten person limit is allowed at cafes and restaurants and seasonal workers must self-isolate before they enter the state.

* The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining out will not restart immediately.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by entertainment venues. Internal borders restricting access to indigenous communities will remain in place until at least June 18.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items is permitted while up to five members of a single household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

* Tasmanians to ease some restrictions from Monday with national parks and reserves open to residents within 30km for exercise, and public gathering limits have increased to 10 people.

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has sought a test for coronavirus after he coughed several times during a speech to parliament on Tuesday.

* China has suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs and threatened to impose a tariff on barley imports in suspected retaliation over Australia’s ongoing push for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

* Overseas arrivals slumped 60 per cent in March, the largest ever drop in international visitors, due to virus border restrictions.

* Federal Parliament is back for a three-day sitting in Canberra as the government seeks to pass privacy protections for its contact tracing app.

* More than 200 people who have been quarantining on WA’s Rottnest Island will return to the mainland on Wednesday.

SPORT

* Professional sports in Victoria will be allowed to resume training from midnight Tuesday.

* The AFL has ordered every listed player and staff member to be tested for COVID-19 by Friday before clubs potentially return to full contact training with complete squads next week.

* Interstate NRL players who refused a flu shot by choice will not be allowed to play in Queensland.

ECONOMICS

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned in a speech to parliament that there will be a 10 per cent drop in GDP for the June quarter, the biggest fall on record, as the commonwealth’s $320 billion assistance has reached its limit.

* Airline Regional Express (Rex) is in a trading halt even as its deputy chairman said it is planning to launch flights between capital cities.

* Unions have set an ambitious target of creating two million jobs by the end of next year in a plan hinging on massive government spending on nation-building projects.

* The first steps to lifting coronavirus restrictions will see a quarter of a million people return to jobs and add more than $3 billion to the economy, according to Treasury modelling.

* The Australian share market fell on Tuesday to close more than one per cent down.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,256,583

* Deaths: at least 287,354

* Recovered: at least 1,529,535

*Data current as at 1130 AEST May 12, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

Australian rules football

WA clubs could move to QLD for AFL restart

As the AFL nears an announcement on return to play plans, West Coast and Fremantle are considering temporarily relocating to Queensland for the season restart.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

news

economy, business and finance

Qld government moves to buy Virgin stake

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to coordinate Queensland's bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

sport

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.