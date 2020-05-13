Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded about 6966 cases to date, with fewer than 740 active cases. No active cases in the ACT but the SA has 1, WA 7, NSW 510, NT 2, QLD 20, VIC 113.

* The national death toll is 97 – NSW 46, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts)

* More than 5.5 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase will see cafes, restaurants and shops reopen plus outdoor gatherings allowed of up to 10 people. Five people will be permitted to visit other homes and up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained.

* Victoria will ease restrictions from midnight on Tuesday allowing a maximum of five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits to be relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, golf. Weddings can have up to 10 guests. Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people with 30 for outdoors.

* NSW announced it would follow phase one, but regional travel within the state is still banned. Working from home is encouraged.

* The staged return to school classrooms begins in NSW and Queensland on Monday while Victorian prep, grades 1, 2, years 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms on May 26 with the rest returning from June 9.

* People are being encouraged to return to work in WA from May 18, with cafes and restaurants allowed up to 20 patrons. Regional travel restrictions will also be eased.

* South Australia will allow all elective surgery to resume this week. Regional accommodation is to reopen, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services. Alcohol-free dining with a ten person limit is allowed at cafes and restaurants and seasonal workers must self-isolate before they enter the state.

* The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining out will not restart immediately.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars are to reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15 followed later by entertainment venues. Internal borders restricting access to indigenous communities will remain in place until at least June 18.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items is permitted while up to five members of a single household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

* Tasmanians to ease some restrictions from Monday with national parks and reserves open to residents within 30km for exercise, and public gathering limits have increased to 10 people.

—

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has sought a test for coronavirus after he coughed several times during a speech to parliament on Tuesday.

* China has suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs and threatened to impose a tariff on barley imports in suspected retaliation over Australia’s ongoing push for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

* Overseas arrivals slumped 60 per cent in March, the largest ever drop in international visitors, due to virus border restrictions.

* Federal Parliament is back for a three-day sitting in Canberra as the government seeks to pass privacy protections for its contact tracing app.

* More than 200 people who have been quarantining on WA’s Rottnest Island will return to the mainland on Wednesday.

—

SPORT

* Professional sports in Victoria will be allowed to resume training from midnight Tuesday.

* The AFL has ordered every listed player and staff member to be tested for COVID-19 by Friday before clubs potentially return to full contact training with complete squads next week.

* Interstate NRL players who refused a flu shot by choice will not be allowed to play in Queensland.

—

ECONOMICS

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned in a speech to parliament that there will be a 10 per cent drop in GDP for the June quarter, the biggest fall on record, as the commonwealth’s $320 billion assistance has reached its limit.

* Airline Regional Express (Rex) is in a trading halt even as its deputy chairman said it is planning to launch flights between capital cities.

* Unions have set an ambitious target of creating two million jobs by the end of next year in a plan hinging on massive government spending on nation-building projects.

* The first steps to lifting coronavirus restrictions will see a quarter of a million people return to jobs and add more than $3 billion to the economy, according to Treasury modelling.

* The Australian share market fell on Tuesday to close more than one per cent down.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,256,583

* Deaths: at least 287,354

* Recovered: at least 1,529,535

*Data current as at 1130 AEST May 12, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.