Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded about 6975 cases to date, with just over 600 cases remaining active. No active cases in the ACT, but SA has 1, WA 4, NSW 443, NT 2, QLD 17, VIC 109, TAS 30.

* The national death toll is 98 – NSW 47 (after another death linked to the Ruby Princess), Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts)

* More than 5.6 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe, since April 26.

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with states and territories to determine the timing.

* The initial phase sees cafes, restaurants and shops reopen plus outdoor gatherings allowed of up to 10 people. Five people permitted to visit other homes and up to 10 guests allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained.

* The staged return to school classrooms began in NSW and Queensland on Monday while Victorian prep, grades 1, 2, years 11 and 12 students will return to classrooms on May 26 with the rest returning from June 9.

* NSW has announced it will follow phase one, but intrastate travel is still banned. Restrictions will ease around outdoor gatherings and cafes and restaurants from Friday. Working from home is encouraged.

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf. Weddings can have up to 10 guests. Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people with 30 for outdoors.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items permitted while up to five members of one household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds from May 16. Outback pubs and clubs to reopen.

* All elective surgery to resume in South Australia this week. Regional accommodation to reopen, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services. Alcohol-free dining with 10-person limit at cafes and restaurants, and seasonal workers must self-isolate before entering the state.

* WA is encouraging people to return to work from May 18, with cafes and restaurants allowed up to 20 patrons. Regional travel restrictions to ease in some areas.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars reopen with a two-hour limit on May 15, with entertainment venues to come. Restricted access to indigenous communities to remain in place until at least June 18.

* Tasmanians to ease some restrictions from Monday with national parks and reserves open to residents within 30km for exercise, while public gathering limits will increase to 10 people.

* The ACT allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday, but dining out will not restart immediately.

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* The Prime Minister has ordered an urgent investigation into coronavirus-linked Kawasaki disease which has killed three children in the US.

* Health Minister Greg Hunt has been forced to defend the purchase of 1.5 million coronavirus tests that are not accurate enough to be used in Australia.

* Victoria has unveiled $150 million in funding to support its sport, tourism and creative industries.

* XXXX Brewery has donated 3000 litres of beer to outback pubs and clubs in Queensland hit hard by both drought and virus.

SPORT

* The AFL has ordered every listed player and staff member to be tested for COVID-19 by Friday.

* Interstate NRL players who refused a flu shot by choice will not be allowed to play in Queensland with the NSW government facing pressure to follow suit.

* NSW police to reinvestigated Penrith star Nathan Cleary over social distancing breach after he was slapped a severe sanction by the NRL.

ECONOMICS

* Commonwealth Bank will take a $1.5 billion hit for potential defaults due to the coronavirus.

* Consumer confidence has jumped 16.4 per cent in May, reversing much of its April slump.

* Airline Regional Express (Rex) will decide within eight weeks if it is going to launch flights between capital cities from March 1 next year.

* First steps to lifting coronavirus restrictions will see a quarter of a million people return to jobs and add more than $3 billion to the economy, according to Treasury modelling.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,343,251

* Deaths: at least 292,913

* Recovered: at least 1,604,559

*Data current as at 1730 AEST May 13, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.