Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7036 cases, but only 674 remain active, while South Australia has reached a milestone of no active cases.

* The national death toll is 98 – NSW 47, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* Two clusters in Victoria, at McDonalds and Cedar Meats, continue to push the state’s infections higher with 11 new cases on Saturday.

* About 5.7 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

—

MEASURES

* The federal government is pursuing a three-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with states and territories to determine their own timings.

* The initial phase sees cafes, restaurants and shops reopen plus outdoor gatherings allowed of up to 10 people. Five people permitted to visit other homes and up to 10 guests allowed at weddings, while funerals can have 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors. Real estate home inspections and auctions can resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained.

* A staged return to school classrooms has begun in NSW and Queensland, while in Victoria prep, grades 1, 2, 11 and 12 students return to their classrooms on May 26 with the rest returning from June 9. WA has reinstated compulsory school attendance from Monday, May 18. Tasmanian schools will start to reopen from May 25.

* NSW has eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings and recreational activities, cafes, restaurants, clubs and pubs. People must maintain social distancing and stick to a group limit of 10. Working from home encouraged.

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf. Weddings can have up to 10 guests. Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people, with 30 for outdoor services.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items permitted while up to five members of one household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds from Saturday. Outback pubs and clubs to reopen.

* South Australia has cleared the way for elective surgeries and regional accommodation to reopen, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnbs. Alcohol-free dining with 10-person limit allowed at cafes and restaurants. Seasonal workers must self-isolate before entering the state. The government is preparing for a second coronavirus wave by expanding its pediatric emergency department capability.

* WA is encouraging people to return to work from Monday May 18, with cafes and restaurants allowed up to 20 patrons. Regional travel restrictions to ease in some areas.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit from today, with entertainment venues to come. Restricted access to indigenous communities remain in place until at least June 18.

* Tasmanians to ease some restrictions from Monday May 18 restaurants and cafes allowed to seat up to 10 people and gatherings of up to 10 people allowed including for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings. Border controls remain but returning Tasmanians can quarantine at home.

* The ACT has allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, easing restrictions on sport and recreation.

—

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Queensland Health is investigating why a nurse infected with the coronavirus returned to work at an aged care home while waiting for her test results. The state-run North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Queensland is in lockdown.

* Biosecurity emergency powers have been extended to September 17.

—

SPORT

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11. West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will be based in hubs on Queensland’s Gold Coast for at least the initial four weeks of the season.

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28 when Parramatta and Brisbane kick off the third round in Queensland.

—

ECONOMICS

* Some $220 billion in loan deferrals have been granted by banks, two-thirds in mortgages and one-third for small and medium businesses.

* Early superannuation withdrawals have reached $11.7 billion.

* The federal government has raised $90.1 billion through government bonds and Treasury notes since March 20, including $19 billion this week.

* The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants the minimum wage frozen until mid-2021.

* Nearly 600,000 people lost their jobs in April as Australia’s unemployment rate rose one per cent from March to 6.2 per cent, seasonally adjusted.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,543,297

* Deaths: at least 307,705

* Recovered: at least 1,637,684

* Data current as of 1730 AEST May 15, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.