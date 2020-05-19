Discover Australian Associated Press

Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 17:47:37

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded about 7060 cases, but only 567 remain active.

* The national death toll is 99 – NSW 48, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* About 5.8 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease off coronavirus restrictions in coming months, with states and territories to determine the exact timings.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained.

* A staged return to school classrooms has begun in NSW and Queensland, while in Victoria prep, grades 1, 2, 11 and 12 students return to their classrooms on May 26 with the rest returning from June 9. WA has reinstated compulsory school attendance from May 18. Tasmanian schools will start to reopen from May 25. 

* NSW restrictions on outdoor gatherings and recreational activities, cafes, restaurants, clubs and pubs eased. People must stick to a group limit of 10 and maintain social distancing. Working from home is encouraged while public transport changes mean 12 people at most on two-door buses in Sydney, 32 commuters per train carriage and 245 people on the Manly ferry.

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf. Maximum of 10 guests at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services. From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items permitted while up to five members of one household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds. The border between Queensland and NSW could reopen in September.

* South Australia has resumed elective surgeries and allowed regional accommodation to reopen. Alcohol-free dining with a 10-person limit allowed at cafes and restaurants. Seasonal workers must self-isolate before entering the state. 

* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons. Further easing of restrictions is expected on June 8.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come. Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* In Tasmania, restaurants and cafes are allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings. Border controls remain but returning Tasmanians can quarantine at home. 

* The ACT has allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, easing restrictions on sport and recreation.

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* In Victoria, 12 McDonald’s stores have closed after a delivery driver tested positive to the coronavirus while the government has announced $2.7 billion in building and infrastructure projects to boost the economy.

* Queensland will hold an independent investigation into why a Rockhampton nurse returned to work before getting the result of her coronavirus test.

* Australia has received international backing from 110 countries for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. The vote is expected early on Tuesday.

* More than 5.6 million people have undertaken telehealth consultations, netting doctors about $526 million.

* One in five Australians say they are finding it harder to maintain a healthy lifestyle, telling an ABS survey they have increased screen time and consumed more junk food, baked goods and alcohol.

* The same survey revealed nearly half of all people with jobs are working from home with 56 per cent of women and 38 per cent of men working in makeshift offices.

SPORT

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28 while the AFL will resume on June 11.

* Three Queensland Reds players have been stood down after refusing to accept Rugby Australia’s salary reductions.

* AFL clubs, except Richmond, have split their best players across different training groups to avoid putting them all in isolation if one tests positive for coronavirus.

ECONOMICS

* Virgin Australia administrators have shortlisted a small number of well-funded parties with strong aviation credentials to the next stage of the sale process.

* About $9 billion in superannuation has been paid to 1.19 million unemployed and underemployed people with a further billion dollars waiting to be approved under an early access scheme.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,805,229

* Deaths: at least 316,732

* Recovered: at least 1,860,056

Data current as of 1730 AEST May 18, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates. Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

