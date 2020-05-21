Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7079 cases, with 535 active cases remaining. SA and the ACT have no active cases, the NT has one

* The national death toll is 100 – NSW 49, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* More than 6 million of an estimated 16 million people have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

* The number of global infections is set to pass 5 million.

—

MEASURES

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease off coronavirus restrictions in coming months, with states and territories to determine the exact timings.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained.

* NSW and Queensland public school students will resume full-time classes on May 25 as schools begin to open in Tasmania. In Victoria, prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to their classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9. The ACT has staggered the return of grades up to June 2 while students are already full-time in WA, SA and the NT.

* Outdoor gatherings in NSW including recreational activities, cafes, restaurants, clubs and pubs permitted to have a maximum of 10 people while social distancing. Working from home encouraged while public transport changes mean 12 people on two-door buses in Sydney, 32 commuters per train carriage and 245 people on the Manly ferry. Libraries and museums to reopen and regional travel within the state permitted from June 1.

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes. Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf. Maximum of 10 guests at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services. From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* In Queensland, shopping for non-essential items permitted while up to five members of one household can visit other homes. Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds. The Queensland and NSW border could reopen in September.

* South Australia has resumed elective surgeries and allowed regional accommodation to reopen. Dining and alcohol-consumption at cafes and restaurants allowed with a 10-person limit. Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons. Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* The Northern Territory has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come. Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* In Tasmania, restaurants and cafes are allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings. Premier Peter Gutwein is hopeful of making a call to reopen borders in July.

* The ACT has allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, easing restrictions on sport and recreation.

—

STILL OPEN

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.

—

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has used the federal governments COVIDSafe app for the first time to track cases linked to a virus-cluster at three nursing homes in Melbourne.

* An extra $12 million in federal funding for childcare services where more than 30 per cent of their staff are ineligible for JobKeeper.

* The number of animals killed on regional roads fell by 25 per cent during March and April as virus travel restrictions reduced traffic.

* Global emissions dropped by 17 per cent in April due to coronavirus restrictions.

* About 4000 homeless people are currently being put up in hotels to help self-isolate.

—

SPORT

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28 while the AFL will resume on June 11.

* The referees union will head for arbitration with the NRL later this week over the league’s decision to revert to one referee for the rest of the season.

—

ECONOMICS

* Australia’s hospitality and arts sectors might not return to their pre-coronavirus state until 2026, according to Deloitte Access Economics, with more than a quarter of hospitality and one in five arts positions lost since mid-March.

* Retail spending dived a record 17.9 per cent in April due to strict virus social and travel restrictions.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 4,989,270

* Deaths: at least 324,970

* Recovered: at least 1,960,503

Data current as of 1130 AEST May 20, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.