Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7081 cases, with only 509 active cases remaining. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 100 – NSW 49, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained indefinitely.

—

NSW

* Outdoor gatherings in NSW including recreational activities, cafes, restaurants, clubs and pubs are permitted for a maximum of 10 people, while social distancing. That limit could be increased in June-July.

* NSW public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Public transport access has been limited. Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 commuters and a Manly ferry can transport 245 people (down from usual capacity of up to 1,000).

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries and libraries can reopen.

* NSW is considering allowing international students back into the state, potentially through the hotel quarantine system in place for Australians returning home.

—

VICTORIA

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* A maximum of 10 guests allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services.

* From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9.

—

QUEENSLAND

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can also travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Queensland public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Queensland could reopen borders to NSW and Victoria by September.

* The Ekka show holiday has been moved to Friday, August 14, but the event itself cancelled.

—

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* SA has resumed elective surgeries and allowed regional accommodation to reopen.

* Dining and alcohol-consumption at cafes and restaurants allowed with a 10-person limit.

* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* Students are already back in school full time.

—

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* State borders remain closed.

—

TASMANIA

* Restaurants and cafes allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings.

* Premier Peter Gutwein hopeful of making a call on reopening the border in July.

* Schools are reopening from May 25

—

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

—

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* The ACT has staggered the return of school students grades up to June 2.

—

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.

—

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* NSW has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, including a student from Saint Ignatius’ College in Riverview, Sydney.

* Another three cases of coronavirus have been linked to an abattoir in Melbourne’s west, bringing the cluster to 106 people.

—

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* Federal Treasury believes the true number of people now out of work is 9.6 per cent of the workforce. The last official figure was 6.2 per cent.

* NSW will pump $1.8 billion into the economy by fast-tracking six western Sydney construction projects.

* Queensland is losing $53 million a day – or $1.6 billion a month – in tourism revenue.

* Unfair dismissal claims have risen 70 per cent to record levels as people lose jobs en masse.

—

SPORT

* The NRL has released its 16 round draw for the competition resuming on May 28.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11.

* Cricket Australia is confident India will be permitted to enter Australia for the Test tour this summer.

* The Tokyo-based Sunwolves won’t be a part of the rebooted Australian Super Rugby competition due to international border restrictions.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,090,977

* Deaths: at least 329,757

* Recovered: at least 2,025,878

Data current as of 1130 AEST May 21, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.