Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 17:51:49

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7081 cases, with only 509 active cases remaining. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 100 – NSW 49, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained indefinitely.

NSW

* Outdoor gatherings in NSW including recreational activities, cafes, restaurants, clubs and pubs are permitted for a maximum of 10 people, while social distancing. That limit could be increased in June-July.

* NSW public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Public transport access has been limited. Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 commuters and a Manly ferry can transport 245 people (down from usual capacity of up to 1,000).

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries and libraries can reopen.

* NSW is considering allowing international students back into the state, potentially through the hotel quarantine system in place for Australians returning home.

VICTORIA

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf. 

* A maximum of 10 guests allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services. 

* From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9.

QUEENSLAND

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes. 

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds. 

* Queenslanders can also travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Queensland public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Queensland could reopen borders to NSW and Victoria by September.

* The Ekka show holiday has been moved to Friday, August 14, but the event itself cancelled.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* SA has resumed elective surgeries and allowed regional accommodation to reopen. 

* Dining and alcohol-consumption at cafes and restaurants allowed with a 10-person limit. 

* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* Students are already back in school full time.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons. 

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* State borders remain closed.

TASMANIA

* Restaurants and cafes allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings. 

* Premier Peter Gutwein hopeful of making a call on reopening the border in July.

* Schools are reopening from May 25

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. 

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come. 

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* The ACT has staggered the return of school students grades up to June 2.

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* NSW has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, including a student from Saint Ignatius’ College in Riverview, Sydney.

* Another three cases of coronavirus have been linked to an abattoir in Melbourne’s west, bringing the cluster to 106 people.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* Federal Treasury believes the true number of people now out of work is 9.6 per cent of the workforce. The last official figure was 6.2 per cent.

* NSW will pump $1.8 billion into the economy by fast-tracking six western Sydney construction projects.

* Queensland is losing $53 million a day – or $1.6 billion a month – in tourism revenue.

* Unfair dismissal claims have risen 70 per cent to record levels as people lose jobs en masse.

SPORT

* The NRL has released its 16 round draw for the competition resuming on May 28.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11.

* Cricket Australia is confident India will be permitted to enter Australia for the Test tour this summer.

* The Tokyo-based Sunwolves won’t be a part of the rebooted Australian Super Rugby competition due to international border restrictions.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,090,977

* Deaths: at least 329,757

* Recovered: at least 2,025,878

Data current as of 1130 AEST May 21, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

rugby league

Hopes dashed for Reynolds' Bulldogs return

Canterbury Bulldogs will not welcome back cult hero Josh Reynolds this NRL season after talks stalled with the Wests Tigers.

rugby union

Reds trio terminate RA contracts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and his Queensland teammates Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have terminated their Rugby Australia contracts.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

world

politics

Hong Kong opposition slams China law move

Hong Kong is required to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under proposed new legislation being prepared by China's parliament.