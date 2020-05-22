Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS
* Australia has recorded 7081 cases, with only 509 active cases remaining. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.
* The national death toll is 100 – NSW 49, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).
* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.
—
EASING OF RESTRICTIONS
* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.
* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained indefinitely.
—
NSW
* Outdoor gatherings in NSW including recreational activities, cafes, restaurants, clubs and pubs are permitted for a maximum of 10 people, while social distancing. That limit could be increased in June-July.
* NSW public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.
* Public transport access has been limited. Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 commuters and a Manly ferry can transport 245 people (down from usual capacity of up to 1,000).
* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries and libraries can reopen.
* NSW is considering allowing international students back into the state, potentially through the hotel quarantine system in place for Australians returning home.
—
VICTORIA
* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes.
* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.
* A maximum of 10 guests allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services.
* From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.
* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9.
—
QUEENSLAND
* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.
* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.
* Queenslanders can also travel up to 250km from their homes.
* Queensland public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.
* Queensland could reopen borders to NSW and Victoria by September.
* The Ekka show holiday has been moved to Friday, August 14, but the event itself cancelled.
—
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
* SA has resumed elective surgeries and allowed regional accommodation to reopen.
* Dining and alcohol-consumption at cafes and restaurants allowed with a 10-person limit.
* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.
* Students are already back in school full time.
—
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.
* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.
* Students are already back in school full time.
* State borders remain closed.
—
TASMANIA
* Restaurants and cafes allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings.
* Premier Peter Gutwein hopeful of making a call on reopening the border in July.
* Schools are reopening from May 25
—
NORTHERN TERRITORY
* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.
* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.
* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.
* Students already back in school full time.
—
ACT
* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.
* The ACT has staggered the return of school students grades up to June 2.
—
STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY
* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.
—
NEW DEVELOPMENTS
* NSW has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, including a student from Saint Ignatius’ College in Riverview, Sydney.
* Another three cases of coronavirus have been linked to an abattoir in Melbourne’s west, bringing the cluster to 106 people.
—
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS
* Federal Treasury believes the true number of people now out of work is 9.6 per cent of the workforce. The last official figure was 6.2 per cent.
* NSW will pump $1.8 billion into the economy by fast-tracking six western Sydney construction projects.
* Queensland is losing $53 million a day – or $1.6 billion a month – in tourism revenue.
* Unfair dismissal claims have risen 70 per cent to record levels as people lose jobs en masse.
—
SPORT
* The NRL has released its 16 round draw for the competition resuming on May 28.
* The AFL will resume competition on June 11.
* Cricket Australia is confident India will be permitted to enter Australia for the Test tour this summer.
* The Tokyo-based Sunwolves won’t be a part of the rebooted Australian Super Rugby competition due to international border restrictions.
—
GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS
* Cases: at least 5,090,977
* Deaths: at least 329,757
* Recovered: at least 2,025,878
Data current as of 1130 AEST May 21, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.