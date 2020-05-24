Discover Australian Associated Press

Illustration of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Andi Yu

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 17:42:53

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7106 cases. There are 510 active cases. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 102 – NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

* Social distancing and hygiene measures retained indefinitely.

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from a maximum 10 currently.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people, while social distancing.

* Public school students resume full-time classes on May 25.

* Sydney buses can carry 12 people, train carriages can have 32 and a Manly ferry can transport 245 people.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries and libraries can reopen.

* NSW is considering allowing international students back into the state, potentially through the hotel quarantine system in place for Australians returning home.

* Gyms and beauty salons will reopen in the next stage of the easing of restrictions.

VICTORIA

* Victorians may have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf. 

* A maximum of 10 guests allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 for outdoor services. 

* From June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 diners from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the remaining cohort back from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will now sit exams from November 9 to December 2 and get their results by year-end.

QUEENSLAND

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes. 

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds. 

* Queenslanders can also travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Public school students resume full-time classes on May 25 with no commuter caps on public transport come Monday.

* Borders to NSW and Victoria could reopen by September.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and alcohol-consumption at cafes and restaurants now allowed to have 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* Students are already back in school full time.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA has entered phase two of its recovery plan, allowing greater regional travel and encouraging people back to work while cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons. 

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* State borders remain closed.

TASMANIA

* Restaurants and cafes allowed to seat up to 10 people with the same number allowed to gather for real estate purposes, religious gatherings and weddings. 

* Schools are reopening from May 25

* State government is offering new mobile testing sites and is targeting testing of people with respiratory symptoms, hospital patients discharged to aged care homes and symptomatic health care workers.

* Treasury is reviewing the state’s $3.7 billion infrastructure program to identify construction projects that can be brought forward, or commenced swiftly.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming. 

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come. 

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

* Interstate borders into the NT remain closed.

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* Has staggered the return of school students grades up to June 2.

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants and cafes opened in most states.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria confirmed the death of a man in his 60s, bringing the state’s death toll to 19. Victoria recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases since Friday bringing state total to 1602.

* A nurse who continued to show up to work at an aged-care home with symptoms of COVID-19 has been referred to Queensland’s anti-corruption body.

* The alcohol industry suffered a $8.5 billion drop in revenue and the loss of nearly half a million hospitality jobs in April due to the COVID-19 crisis.

* Australians are being invited to record their coronavirus experiences for future generations in a new campaign by the country’s postal service.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* A reporting error has meant only 3.5 million employees, instead of 6.5 million, will likely be covered by the federal government’s JobKeeper program, with cost estimates almost halved from $130 billion to $70 billion. Federal Labor has intensified its attack on the program and questions are being asked about the strength of the economic rebound.

* Australia has maintained its AAA credit rating from rating agency Fitch, but its economic outlook has been downgraded to negative due to the coronavirus.

* Wesfarmers has announced the closure or conversion of about 167 Target outlets.

* Local councils will share $1.8 billion in federal funding for road upgrades and community projects to help struggling communities.

SPORT

* Australia’s professional footballers’ union is demanding a fairer sharing of the COVID-19 burden as A-League players face hefty pay cuts.

* Cricket umpires may wear gloves to handle the ball and refuse to take a bowler’s hat whenever cricket returns from its COVID-19 stoppage, while dressing-room beers are set to remain on ice.

* West Coast have applied for special AFL dispensation to operate with more football staff than allowed under the new 25-person cap during the coronavirus-hit 2020 season.

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,213,991

* Deaths: at least 338,249

* Recovered: at least 2,058,237

Data current as of 1730 AEST May 22, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

