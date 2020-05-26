Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 17:51:17

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7118 cases. There are 485 active cases. SA, ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 102 – NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from 10 currently.

* Beauty salons can reopen from June 1 with no more than 10 clients at any one time practising social distancing.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people.

* Public school students are back full time but commuter caps remain on Sydney buses, trains and ferries.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums, can reopen.

VICTORIA

* Victorians can have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* From June 1, the maximum of guests allowed at weddings will rise from 10 to 20, with up to 50 at outdoor funerals. A limit of 20 people will be allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries, youth centres and other community facilities. 

* Also from June 1, 20 people allowed inside restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 from June 22 and 100 in the second half of July. 

* Overnight stays in hotels permitted from June.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 return to classrooms on May 26 with the rest back from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

QUEENSLAND

* Public school students have resumed full-time classes with no commuter caps on public transport.

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Borders remain closed.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and drinking at cafes and restaurants now allowed, with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions will begin on June 5 allowing more customers to be served and cinemas to reopen.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA to reopen almost all intrastate borders on Friday except for the Kimberley, parts of the East Pilbara and the Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku to protect vulnerable indigenous communities.

* Cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Border remains closed.

TASMANIA

* A limit of 10 people in restaurants, cafes and gathering for real estate, religious purposes and weddings.

* Kindergarten to Year Six students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Targeted testing of people with respiratory symptoms and hospital patients discharged to aged care homes.

* Border remains closed.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, most state schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* More than 180 health professionals warn the nation is potentially at risk of more pandemics without an overhaul of environmental laws.

* Victoria will fast-track several major construction projects worth more than $1.2 billion to help stimulate the economy.

* Health Minister Greg Hunt says future coronavirus outbreaks will be contained locally rather than by returning to sweeping statewide shutdowns.

* Mental health research has received $20 million in federal funding, with a focus on suicide prevention.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* The treasurer has hinted the $60 billion JobKeeper accounting error could be used to prop up the tourism sector.

* Australia’s housing minister has brushed off a $13 billion stimulus package request from the construction industry.

* Strong demand for iron ore means Australia’s trade is still one per cent higher compared to April 2019, despite preliminary figures showing exports plunging $4 billion or 12 per cent last month.

SPORT

* Queensland’s annual Birdsville Races has been cancelled.

* The NRL will resume competition on May 28 and is pushing to have crowds back in stadiums from July 1.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11 with a series of heavyweight Thursday and Friday night fixtures to restart the season with a bang.

* The International Cricket Council’s board meets on May 28 to discuss a revamped schedule and the fate of the men’s T20 World Cup.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,502,745

* Deaths: at least 346,762

* Recovered: at least 2,303,419

Data current as of 1730 AEST May 25, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

