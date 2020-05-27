Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7133 cases. There are 478 active cases. SA has recorded its first case in three weeks while the ACT and NT have no active cases.

* The national death toll is 102 – NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

—

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from 10 currently.

* Beauty salons can reopen from June 1 with no more than 10 clients at any one time practising social distancing.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people.

* Public school students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums, can reopen.

—

VICTORIA

* Victorians can have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* From June 1, the maximum of wedding guests will rise from 10 to 20, with up to 50 at outdoor funerals. A limit of 20 people will be allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries and other community facilities.

* Also from June 1, 20 people allowed in restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 from June 22 and 100 in late July.

* Overnight stays in hotels permitted from June.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

—

QUEENSLAND

* Public school students have resumed full-time classes.

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Borders remain closed.

—

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and drinking at cafes and restaurants allowed, currently with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions brought forward to June 1 to allow up to 50 people to attend funerals, up to 80 in large hospitality venues and up to 20 people in cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

—

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA to reopen almost all intrastate borders on Friday except for the Kimberley, parts of the East Pilbara and the Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku to protect vulnerable indigenous communities.

* Cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are already back in school full time.

* Border remains closed to interstate travellers.

—

TASMANIA

* A limit of 10 people in restaurants, cafes and gathering for real estate, religious purposes and weddings.

* Kindergarten to Year Six students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Border remains closed.

—

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

—

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

—

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, most state schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops.

—

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* Six crew from the Al Kuwait live export ship tested positive after docking in Fremantle on May 22.

* A woman who came from overseas before flying from Victoria to Adelaide has become South Australia’s first virus case in almost three weeks.

* Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine will kick off with more than 100 volunteers in Melbourne and Brisbane.

* A Queensland passenger from the Ruby Princess Cruise is suspected to have carried the virus for almost 10 weeks before falling ill.

* Two schools in Sydney’s east, Waverley College and Moriah College, have shut down after students tested positive.

—

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* The Prime Minister wants to ditch Australia’s “clunky and unresponsive” training system as part of his government’s JobMaker employment reform plans to be unveiled after the pandemic.

* The Australian share market has enjoyed its best day in seven weeks, climbing 5.15 per cent in two days of trading amid global optimism at a gradually reopening world economy.

—

SPORT

* The NRL’s push to have crowds back from July has been labelled “absurd” and “dangerous” by the Australian Medical Association. The league is set to resume on May 28.

* The AFL will resume competition on June 11.

* The International Cricket Council meets on May 28 to discuss a revamped schedule and the men’s T20 World Cup.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,591,668

* Deaths: at least 347,944

* Recovered: at least 2,367,961

Data current as of 1730 AEST May 26, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.