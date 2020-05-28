Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 18:35:26

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7139 cases. There are 470 active cases, none in the ACT and NT.

* The national death toll is 103 – NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 7, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s death tolls).

* More than six million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings.

NSW

* Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1, up from 10 currently.

* Beauty salons can reopen from June 1 with no more than 10 clients at any one time practising social distancing.

* Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 10 people.

* School students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted from June 1, when museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums can reopen.

VICTORIA

* Victorians can have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Gathering limits relaxed to 10 for outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and golf.

* From June 1, the maximum of wedding guests will rise from 10 to 20, with up to 50 at outdoor funerals. A limit of 20 people will be allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries and other community facilities. 

* Also from June 1, 20 people allowed in restaurants, cafes and pubs, increasing to 50 from June 22 and 100 in late July. 

* Overnight stays in hotels permitted from June.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

QUEENSLAND

* Public school students have resumed full-time classes.

* Shopping for non-essential items permitted and up to five members of one household can visit other homes.

* Up to 10 people allowed to congregate in parks, pools and playgrounds.

* Queenslanders can travel up to 250km from their homes.

* Borders remain closed.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and drinking at cafes and restaurants allowed, currently with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Stage two easing of restrictions brought forward to June 1 to allow up to 50 people to attend funerals, up to 80 in large hospitality venues and up to 20 people in cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* WA to reopen almost all intrastate borders on Friday except for the Kimberley, parts of the East Pilbara and the Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku to protect vulnerable indigenous communities.

* Cafes, pubs and restaurants may seat up to 20 patrons.

* Further easing of restrictions expected on June 8.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed to interstate travellers.

TASMANIA

* Indoor and outdoor gatherings of 10 people allowed, including real estate, religious and wedding events.

* Restaurants and cafes can seat 10 at a time.

* Funerals can have 30 mourners outdoors.

* Kindergarten to Year Six students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Racing expected to resume on June 13.

* Border remains closed.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* The NT has relaxed restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming.

* Restaurants and bars can reopen with a two-hour limit, with entertainment venues to come.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students already back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed. Restrictions on sport and recreation eased.

* Large clubs will be allowed more than 150 people from Saturday, with a limit of 20 patrons in each room.

* Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and national institutions can open their doors to 20 people at a time.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

STILL OPEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, most state schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* A 30-year-old Queensland man has become Australia’s youngest coronavirus fatality.

* The NSW government will freeze all public sector pay rises for 12 months, saving about $3 billion.

* Six crew from the Al Kuwait live export ship tested positive after docking in Fremantle on May 22.

* A record 7.3 million flu shots have been administered so far this year.

* Two schools in Sydney’s east, Waverley College and Moriah College remain shut after a student at each tested positive.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

* The prime minister will discuss changes to Australia’s federation and tax system when he meets with state and territory leaders again on Friday.

SPORT

* The AFL may have to play a night grand final because the big event on October 24 will clash with the Cox Plate, Victoria’s sports minister believes.

* The NRL competition resumes on Thursday.

* The International Cricket Council meets Thursday to discuss a revamped schedule and the men’s T20 World Cup.

* The Western Force will return to Super Rugby when a condensed season starts July 3.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 5,689,212

* Deaths: at least 352,294

* Recovered: at least 2,432,271

Data current as of 1730 AEST May 27, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker.

