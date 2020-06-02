Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 17:52:28

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7204 cases with 6619 people having recovered from the illness.

* Three people are in ICU, with 482 active cases.

* The national death toll is 103 – NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 7, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included the official tolls of both states).

* More than 6.1 million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

NSW

* Up to 20 people allowed to attend weddings.

* Up to 50 at funerals and places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

* Beauty salons reopened with no more than 10 clients at any time.

* Up to five visitors to homes. Outdoor gatherings restricted to 10 people.

* Museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums reopened.

* Sydney’s Star City casino has reopened private gaming rooms and a dozen food and beverage venues on an invitation-only basis.

* School students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

VICTORIA

* Up to five visitors permitted in homes.

* Up to 20 people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, restaurants, cafes and pubs, outdoor hobbies, libraries and other community facilities. From June 22 the limit increases to 50 then 100 by late July. 

* Up to 20 wedding guests and 50 at outdoor funerals.

* Stays in hotels, holiday homes permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

QUEENSLAND

* Up to 20 people can attend non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport, including personal training, gyms and pools.

* Up to 20 people may visit cinemas, open homes, beauty salons, cultural institutions, attend weddings, go to parks, restaurants, playgrounds and places of worship. 

* Up to 50 people may dine in outback venues and attend funerals.

* Recreational travel now allowed across the state.

* Public school students are back full time.

* Borders remain closed.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Up to 10 customers can dine and wine at cafes and restaurants with a maximum of 80 allowed at large venues such as pubs.

* Maximum of 20 people can attend cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Up to 50 people may attend funerals. 

* Non-contact indoor sports training, competition and outdoor non-contact sports competitions allowed.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* From June 2, public hospital patients may have two visitors at a time.

* From June 6, WA will relax the national four square metre distancing rule to two square metres for indoor and outdoor venues.

* Public gathering limits will be raised from 20 to 100, including cafes, pubs and restaurants. Venues with multiple spaces may have up to 300 patrons.

* Beauty parlours, arcades, galleries, museums, cinemas, zoos, food courts, playgrounds and wildlife and amusement parks will reopen.

* Gyms and real estate auctions can resume with full contact sports permitted.

* Rottnest Island will reopen.

* Students are back in school full time.

* All intrastate borders apart from northern biosecurity zones have reopened.

* State Borders remain closed.

TASMANIA

* Indoor and outdoor gatherings of 10 people allowed, including real estate, religious and wedding events. Funerals may have 30 mourners outdoors.

* Restaurants and cafes may seat 10 at a time.

* Kindergarten to Year 6 students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Racing expected to resume June 13.

* Border remains closed.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming relaxed.

* Restaurants and bars may reopen with a two-hour limit. Food courts, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, art galleries and places of worship open.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities to remain until at least June 18.

* Students back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people allowed including at restaurants, cafes and licensed venues, and weddings. 50 allowed at funerals.

* Beauty and nail salons, health clubs, gyms and massage and tattoo parlours reopened.

* Large clubs can host up to 150 people, with a limit of 20 patrons in each room.

* Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and national, cultural institutions can open to 20 people at a time.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* Public sector unions have slammed a one-off $1000 stimulus payment offer from the NSW government as ‘insulting’, after the state decided to freeze their pay for 12 months.

* Victoria’s state of emergency extended until June 21 as the state eases restrictions. 

ECONOMICS

* The federal government is considering giving householders cash grants for home renovations to boost the economy. The entertainment sector is also likely to receive some stimulus.

*PayPal sign-ups tripled in April and it processed the largest value of transactions since opening in Australia back in 2005.

SPORT

* The NRL competition has resumed 

* Rugby Australia will shed a third of its workforce and will seek to cut base salaries by five per cent for remaining senior staff as part of a restructure announced Monday.

* AFL resumes June 11.

* Super Netball, Super Rugby and A-league soccer to resume in July.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 6,268,146

* Deaths: at least 373,980

* Recovered: at least 2,848,649

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

news

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

world

civil unrest

Police shot as Trump vows to use troops

President Donald Trump has vowed to use the US military to halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.