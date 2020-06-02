Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7204 cases with 6619 people having recovered from the illness.

* Three people are in ICU, with 482 active cases.

* The national death toll is 103 – NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 7, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included the official tolls of both states).

* More than 6.1 million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government’s COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

—

NSW

* Up to 20 people allowed to attend weddings.

* Up to 50 at funerals and places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

* Beauty salons reopened with no more than 10 clients at any time.

* Up to five visitors to homes. Outdoor gatherings restricted to 10 people.

* Museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums reopened.

* Sydney’s Star City casino has reopened private gaming rooms and a dozen food and beverage venues on an invitation-only basis.

* School students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

—

VICTORIA

* Up to five visitors permitted in homes.

* Up to 20 people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, restaurants, cafes and pubs, outdoor hobbies, libraries and other community facilities. From June 22 the limit increases to 50 then 100 by late July.

* Up to 20 wedding guests and 50 at outdoor funerals.

* Stays in hotels, holiday homes permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

—

QUEENSLAND

* Up to 20 people can attend non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport, including personal training, gyms and pools.

* Up to 20 people may visit cinemas, open homes, beauty salons, cultural institutions, attend weddings, go to parks, restaurants, playgrounds and places of worship.

* Up to 50 people may dine in outback venues and attend funerals.

* Recreational travel now allowed across the state.

* Public school students are back full time.

* Borders remain closed.

—

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Up to 10 customers can dine and wine at cafes and restaurants with a maximum of 80 allowed at large venues such as pubs.

* Maximum of 20 people can attend cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Up to 50 people may attend funerals.

* Non-contact indoor sports training, competition and outdoor non-contact sports competitions allowed.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

—

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* From June 2, public hospital patients may have two visitors at a time.

* From June 6, WA will relax the national four square metre distancing rule to two square metres for indoor and outdoor venues.

* Public gathering limits will be raised from 20 to 100, including cafes, pubs and restaurants. Venues with multiple spaces may have up to 300 patrons.

* Beauty parlours, arcades, galleries, museums, cinemas, zoos, food courts, playgrounds and wildlife and amusement parks will reopen.

* Gyms and real estate auctions can resume with full contact sports permitted.

* Rottnest Island will reopen.

* Students are back in school full time.

* All intrastate borders apart from northern biosecurity zones have reopened.

* State Borders remain closed.

—

TASMANIA

* Indoor and outdoor gatherings of 10 people allowed, including real estate, religious and wedding events. Funerals may have 30 mourners outdoors.

* Restaurants and cafes may seat 10 at a time.

* Kindergarten to Year 6 students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Racing expected to resume June 13.

* Border remains closed.

—

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming relaxed.

* Restaurants and bars may reopen with a two-hour limit. Food courts, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, art galleries and places of worship open.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities to remain until at least June 18.

* Students back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

—

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people allowed including at restaurants, cafes and licensed venues, and weddings. 50 allowed at funerals.

* Beauty and nail salons, health clubs, gyms and massage and tattoo parlours reopened.

* Large clubs can host up to 150 people, with a limit of 20 patrons in each room.

* Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and national, cultural institutions can open to 20 people at a time.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

—

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* Public sector unions have slammed a one-off $1000 stimulus payment offer from the NSW government as ‘insulting’, after the state decided to freeze their pay for 12 months.

* Victoria’s state of emergency extended until June 21 as the state eases restrictions.

—

ECONOMICS

* The federal government is considering giving householders cash grants for home renovations to boost the economy. The entertainment sector is also likely to receive some stimulus.

*PayPal sign-ups tripled in April and it processed the largest value of transactions since opening in Australia back in 2005.

—

SPORT

* The NRL competition has resumed

* Rugby Australia will shed a third of its workforce and will seek to cut base salaries by five per cent for remaining senior staff as part of a restructure announced Monday.

* AFL resumes June 11.

* Super Netball, Super Rugby and A-league soccer to resume in July.

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 6,268,146

* Deaths: at least 373,980

* Recovered: at least 2,848,649

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.