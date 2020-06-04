Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 17:56:03

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7229 cases with only 491 still active and three people in intensive care.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

NSW

* Gyms, dance, yoga and pilates studios to reopen on June 13 along with indoor pools, saunas and tattoo and massage parlours.

* Children’s community sport allowed from July 1

* Currently, up to 20 people can attend weddings with a 50-person limit at funerals and places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

* Museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums have reopened as beauty parlours resume with a 10-person limit

* Up to five visitors to homes but outdoor gatherings restricted to 10 people.

* School students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

VICTORIA

* Up to five visitors to homes.

* Up to 20 people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, restaurants, cafes and pubs, outdoor hobbies, libraries and other community facilities. From June 22 the limit increases to 50 then 100 by late July. 

* Up to 20 wedding guests and 50 at outdoor funerals.

* Stays in hotels, caravan parks, holiday homes and camping permitted. 

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

QUEENSLAND

* Up to 20 people can attend non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport, including personal training, gyms and pools.

* A 20-person limit is on cinemas, open homes, beauty salons, cultural institutions, weddings, parks, restaurants, playgrounds and places of worship. 

* Up to 50 people may dine in outback venues and attend funerals.

* Recreational travel now allowed across the state.

* Public school students are back full time.

* Borders remain closed.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Up to 10 customers can dine and wine at cafes and restaurants with a maximum of 80 allowed at large venues such as pubs.

* A 20-person limits at cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Up to 50 people may attend funerals. 

* Non-contact indoor sports training, competition and outdoor non-contact sports competitions allowed.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* From June 6, WA will relax the national four square metre distancing rule to two square metres for indoor and outdoor venues.

* Public gathering limits will be raised from 20 to 100, including cafes, pubs and restaurants. Venues with multiple spaces may have up to 300 patrons.

* Beauty parlours, arcades, galleries, museums, cinemas, zoos, food courts, playgrounds and wildlife and amusement parks will reopen.

* Gyms and real estate auctions can resume with full contact sports permitted.

* Rottnest Island will reopen.

* Students are back in school full time.

* All intrastate borders apart from northern biosecurity zones have reopened.

* State borders remain closed.

TASMANIA

* Moving to stage two restrictions from 3pm Friday

* Up to 20 people will be allowed in cinemas, museums, galleries, in gyms and at at weddings

* Open homes and auctions can resume

* Camping and overnight stays to be permitted and outdoor and indoor sport to resume with up to 20 players

* Up to 10 household visitors

* Funeral limits increased to 50

* Beauty therapy businesses and tattooists to reopen 

* Kindergarten to Year 6 students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on Tuesday.

* Racing expected to resume June 13.

* Borders unlikely to reopen until July 

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming relaxed.

* Restaurants and bars open with a two-hour limit. Food courts, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, art galleries and places of worship open.

* Lockdown for remote communities to ease from Friday

* Students back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 allowed including at restaurants, cafes and licensed venues, and weddings. 50 allowed at funerals.

* Beauty and nail salons, health clubs, gyms and massage and tattoo parlours reopened.

* Large clubs can host up to 150 people, with a limit of 20 in each room.

* Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and cultural institutions can open to 20 people at a time.

* Students back in classrooms. 

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* Australians returning home may soon have to stump-up for their hotel quarantine bill with state governments set to stop funding mandatory isolation.

* NSW Police have resumed random alcohol breath testing ahead of the long weekend.

ECONOMICS

* Australia is in a recession, ending 29 years of economic growth after the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter.

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned the decline is only going to get worse, with most of the pain packed into the current quarter.

* A new report predicts one in six Australian charities – and 200,000 jobs – could go within six months as their small margins fail to cushion the virus’ impact.

* Modelling by Universities Australia predicts the sector could lose $16 billion in revenue between now and 2023, the majority in lost international student fees.

SPORT

* The NRL competition has resumed 

* AFL clubs will be allowed to organise scratch matches between themselves before the June 11 season reboot.

* Victoria’s two biggest community football leagues and senior netball have cancelled their 2020 seasons with only juniors allowed to continue.

* Super Netball, Super Rugby and A-league soccer to resume in July.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 6,452,761

* Deaths: at least 382,485

* Recovered: at least 3,067,697

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 3, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricketers' union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers' Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

Australian rules football

Richmond consider Pickett for ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will face a sizeable height disadvantage if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Flanagan must complete penalty: V'Landys

St George Illawarra players insist they are having the honest conversations needed to turn around their ailing NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

news

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

cricket

Cricketers' union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers' Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

world

demonstration

New charges against Minneapolis officers

Civil unrest in the US has given way to mostly peaceful protests as four Minneapolis police officers faced new criminal charges over the death of George Floyd.