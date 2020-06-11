Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Sophie Moore

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 19:00:01

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Four Labor politicians will be tested for coronavirus after attending Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

* There are seven new virus cases, three in NSW among people quarantined in hotels and four in Victoria, where an infected client has temporarily shut the doors of a Melbourne disability support service and a second case has been linked to a hotel with quarantined travellers.

ECONOMICS

* Consumer confidence index jumped 6.3 per cent in June, recovering all of its earlier 20 per cent drop at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March, according to the Westpac-Melbourne Institute’s monthly data.

* A shake-up of Australia Post – including scrapping priority letter service and daily letter deliveries – will cost one in four jobs, the postal union says.

SPORT

* The AFL season reboots on Thursday with the code to review biosecurity measures after the weekend.

* A crowd of 2000 will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for this weekend’s AFL showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

* Super Netball, Super Rugby and A-league soccer to resume in July.

* New Zealand could act as a neutral, virus-free host for Test cricket this winter.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

* All schools are back full time 

* State borders in Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, NT and Tasmania remain shut.

KEY DATES

* JUNE 13 – NSW to reopen gyms, dance, yoga and pilates studios, indoor pools, saunas, tattoo and massage parlous. 

 – Racing set to resume in Tasmania

* JUNE 15 – The NT will lift mandatory hotel stays for interstate arrivals undergoing 14-day quarantine

* JUNE 22 – Victoria will increase its indoor and outdoor limit from 20 to 50 people, including restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. 

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport

* Late JULY – Victoria to increase limits from 50 to 100 people

* NOV 9 to DEC 2 – Year 11 and 12 students in Victoria will sit exams.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7276 cases with only 432 still active and no cases remaining in SA or the NT. Victoria has four new cases and NSW three with three people in intensive care nationwide.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 7,334,728

* Deaths: at least 413,981

* Recovered: at least 3,616,734

Data current as of 1830 AEST June 10, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

