Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Sophie Moore

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 17:50:00

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Change to lift some border restrictions in South Australia on Friday

* NSW Police will fine people $1000 and potentially move on or arrest them if they attend a Black Lives Matter rally planned for Sydney’s Town Hall on Friday, and will fight to have a refugee rally planned for Saturday stopped in court.

* WA’s Premier Mark McGowan wants WA’s Black Lives Matter protest postponed until after the pandemic.

* A protester who attended Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally has tested positive to the coronavirus.

* Four federal Labor politicians tested negative for the virus after attending anti-racism marches.

ECONOMICS

* Scott Morrison has warned it will cost Australia ‘s economy $25 billion dollars if a second wave of coronavirus hit the nation due to people protesting.

* No pay rise for federal politicians in the 2020/21 next financial year.

SPORT

* The AFL season reboots on Thursday with the code to review biosecurity measures after the weekend.

* Essendon’s Brandon Zerk-Thatcher is the first AFL player banned from one match this weekend for breaking coronavirus rules while Port Adelaide wait for vice-captain Ollie Wines to be judged by the league.

* A crowd of 2000 will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for this weekend’s AFL showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

* Wests Tigers can expect a suspended fine over Benji Marshall’s biosecurity breach,

* Super Rugby to resume in a truncated 12-week five-team tournament on July 3.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

* All schools are back full time 

* State borders in Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, NT and Tasmania remain shut.

KEY DATES

* JUNE 12 – National Cabinet Meeting of federal and state leaders

* JUNE 13 – NSW to reopen gyms, dance, yoga and pilates studios, indoor pools, saunas, tattoo and massage parlous. 

 – Racing set to resume in Tasmania

* JUNE 15 – The NT will lift mandatory hotel stays for interstate arrivals undergoing 14-day quarantine

* JUNE 22 – Victoria will increase its indoor and outdoor limit from 20 to 50 people, including restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. 

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport

* Late JULY – Victoria to increase limits from 50 to 100 people

* NOV 9 to DEC 2 – Year 11 and 12 students in Victoria will sit exams.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7285 cases with only 424 still active and no cases remaining in SA or the NT. Victoria has reported eight new cases with three people remaining in intensive care nationwide.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two QLD residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 7,461,839

* Deaths: at least 419,090

* Recovered: at least 3,780,258

Data current as of 1830 AEST June 11, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Full crowds possible by August: V'landys

With federal government on Friday allowing sports stadiums to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NRL are targeting August for a full re-opening.

Australian rules football

AFL to welcome fans as restrictions ease

Fans will soon be allowed to go to AFL matches after the national cabinet decided to further ease coronavirus restrictions.

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

news

virus diseases

Please respect health orders: NSW premier

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked people not to put the NSW Police force in a difficult position over Sydney rallies in support of Black Lives Matter.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.