An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 18:55:38

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Sporting stadiums with a capacity of 40,000 can seat 10,000 spectators, or 25 per cent capacity, under stage three in July. 

* International students could return to Australia as early as next month under a plan with pre-approved institutions. 

* The 100-person cap on indoor venues will be scrapped, allowing more people to attend gatherings such as weddings and funerals, as well as pubs and restaurants.

* Queensland’s border could open on July 10, SA on July 20, and Tasmania in late July.

ECONOMICS

* CoreLogic believes the federal government’s $688 million HomeBuilder scheme will do little to create demand for new houses and renovations.

SPORT

* AFL has joined the NRL in resuming its season.

* A crowd of 2000 will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for this weekend’s AFL showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

* Super Rugby to resume in a truncated 12-week five-team tournament on July 3.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

* All schools are back full time 

KEY DATES

* JUNE 13 – NSW to reopen gyms, dance, yoga and pilates studios, indoor pools, saunas, tattoo and massage parlous. 

 – Racing set to resume in Tasmania

* JUNE 15 – The NT will lift mandatory hotel stays for interstate arrivals undergoing 14-day quarantine

* JUNE 17 – Tasmania to ease indoor and outdoor venue restrictions, weddings and funerals, allowing up to 80 people and 20 visitors to homes.

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – Victoria to ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. 

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport

* JULY 10 – Qld to reopen borders

* July 20 – SA to reopen borders

* Late JULY – Tasmania likely to open its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7290 cases with only 405 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania or the NT. Only two people remain in intensive care across the nation.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 7,600,265

* Deaths: at least 423,901

* Recovered: at least 3,843,996

Data current as of 1800 AEST June 12, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

