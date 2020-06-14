Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 18:55:18

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Thousands of sheep left stranded in Western Australia after a livestock ship became infected with coronavirus will be sent to the Middle East, with the federal government granting an exemption to its live export ban.

* NSW Health is investigating a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 – a man in his twenties – as four new infections were confirmed throughout the state.

* A 30-year-old man from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast has tested positive to the coronavirus. The man returned to Australia from overseas in early May and was quarantined in Perth before returning to Queensland.

* A Victorian GP is one of the state’s eight new coronavirus cases.

* NSW has reopened gyms, dance, yoga and pilates studios, indoor pools, saunas, tattoo and massage parlours.

ECONOMICS

* Finance minister Matthias Cormann says a COVID-19 resurgence would cost $80 billion over two years.

* Business SA has called on the state government to move quicker to ease border restrictions, saying “five weeks in business right now is an eternity”

SPORT

* AFL has joined the NRL in resuming its season.

* A crowd of 2000 will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for the AFL showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide on Saturday night.

* Super Rugby to resume in a truncated 12-week five-team tournament on July 3.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

* All schools are back full time 

KEY DATES

* JUNE 15 – The NT will lift mandatory hotel stays for interstate arrivals undergoing 14-day quarantine

* JUNE 17 – Tasmania to ease indoor and outdoor venue restrictions, weddings and funerals, allowing up to 80 people and 20 visitors to homes.

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – Victoria to ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. 

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport

* JULY 10 – Qld to reopen borders

* July 20 – SA to reopen borders

* Late JULY – Tasmania likely to open its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7302 cases with only 388 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania or the NT. Only two people remain in intensive care across the nation.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 7,752,504

* Deaths: at least 428,510

* Recovered: at least 3,973,455

Data current as of 1800 AEST June 13, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

