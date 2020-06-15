Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 18:06:35

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria and NSW both confirmed nine new coronavirus cases since Saturday, the only states to record an increase.

* NSW has lifted a cap on funeral numbers but attendance will be restricted to the four square metres per person rule.

* From July 1, NSW will scrap a 50-person limit for indoor venues.

* Victoria unveiled a timeline of eased restrictions, including allowing pubs to serve up to 50 people as of June 22. 

* Animal welfare groups are outraged a live export ship stranded in Fremantle due to a virus outbreak onboard is being allowed to sail to the Middle East despite the northern summer ban.

— 

ECONOMICS

* Queensland has committed $250 million for elective surgery to reduce a backlog in non-urgent operations.

SPORT

* The NRL shifted Sunday’s Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters fixture to Monday night after a virus scare involving Canterbury player Aiden Tolman, who later tested negative.

* Perth’s Optus Stadium could be permitted to seat larger crowds than advised by national cabinet, given low infection rates in Western Australia.

— 

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

KEY DATES

* JUNE 15 – The NT will lift mandatory hotel stays for interstate arrivals undergoing 14-day quarantine

* JUNE 17 – Tasmania to ease indoor and outdoor venue restrictions, weddings and funerals, allowing up to 80 people and 20 visitors to homes.

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – The ski season starts in Victoria and NSW. Victoria to also ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools.

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders dependent on case numbers

* July 20 – SA to reopen borders

* Late July – Tasmania likely to open its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7320 cases with only 380 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania or the NT. Only three people remain in intensive care across the nation.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 7,787,271

* Deaths: at least 430,139

* Recovered: at least 4,044,232

Data current as of 1800 AEST June 14, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

