Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* NSW recorded three new cases on Monday and Victoria 12, including a second Black Lives Matter protester and seven people from the same family. Two Melbourne and one Sydney school have been shut.

* An animal rights group is challenging the Commonwealth’s exemption to allow sheep to be shipped from WA to the Middle East in the northern summer after the crew caught coronavirus.

* The NT is likely to reopen its borders on July 20, with an announcement to be made this Friday. It lifted mandatory hotel quarantine on Monday.

* Australia’s aged care homes are now all coronavirus-free

* More than 6.3 million people have signed up to the federal government’s COVIDSafe app.

—

ECONOMICS

* Scott Morrison announced 15 priority infrastructure projects worth $72 million in joint public and private investment will be fast-tracked to help economic recovery.

* The economy must grow a full percentage point by 2025 to return Australia to pre-virus levels.

—

SPORT

* All Canterbury NRL players have tested negative after an infection scare involving Aiden Tolman.

* The AFL has eased restrictions on players, allowing them to see family and play social sport.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

—

KEY DATES

* JUNE 17 – Tasmania to ease indoor and outdoor venue restrictions, weddings and funerals, allowing up to 80 people and 20 visitors to homes.

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – The ski season starts in Victoria and NSW. Victoria to also ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. In SA, the Adelaide Zoo will reopen.

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity.

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders dependent on case numbers

* July 20 – SA to reopen borders and jury trials to resume in WA

* Late July – Tasmania likely to open its borders

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7335 cases with 382 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania or the NT. Only four people remain in intensive care across the nation.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 7,998,385

* Deaths: at least 435,697

* Recovered: at least 4,129,377

Data current as of 1800 AEST June 15, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.