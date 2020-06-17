Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 17:51:09

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* NSW recorded three new cases on Tuesday and Victoria nine, including a student, prompting the closure of a third school.

* South Australia will open its borders to people from Tasmania, WA and the NT from midnight on Tuesday.

* Daily capacity on NSWs’ public transport network will almost double to 1.3 million – up from about 875,000.

— 

ECONOMICS

* Women have been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 recession, with 325,000 losing their jobs since the crisis started.

* NSW’s unemployment rate is expected to rise to 7.75 per cent in the June quarter, with 275,000 people out of work.

* Wages in WA have decreased by 10.7 per cent during the pandemic, but off a high base.

SPORT

* NRL executives this week are exploring if all 16 clubs could be moved back to their home grounds by the start of round-eight, July 3.

* A-League soccer to resume on July 16 with Football Federation Australia confident it will strike a broadcast deal with Foxtel.

— 

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

KEY DATES

* JUNE 17 – Tasmania to ease indoor and outdoor venue restrictions, weddings and funerals, allowing up to 80 people and 20 visitors to homes.

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – The ski season starts in Victoria and NSW. Victoria to also ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. In SA, the Adelaide Zoo will reopen.

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity.

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders dependent on case numbers

* July 20 –  SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC, ACT and QLD. Jury trials to resume in WA

* Late July – Tasmania likely to open its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7347 cases with 389 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania or the NT. Only four people remain in intensive care across the nation.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 8,118,908

* Deaths: at least 439,204

* Recovered: at least 4,231,668

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 16, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

