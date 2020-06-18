Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has 21 new cases, its biggest increase since May 4, with 15 returned travellers in quarantine and single cases at an aged care facility, childcare centre and animal hospital. NSW and Queensland have one new case each.

* Australian medical officials are reviewing British research that claims to have found a treatment for coronavirus.

* Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has urged Australians to do their “patriotic duty” and take a holiday in their own backyard to rejuvenate the local sector.

* Queensland stadiums will be able to host up to 2000 supporters at AFL and NRL games from Saturday.

—

ECONOMICS

* The unemployment rate is expected to rise to seven per cent, its highest level in 21 years, when the latest figures are released on Thursday.

—

SPORT

* Cricket Australia has shed 40 jobs after standing down 200 staff in April. It also cut senior management bonuses and halted Australia A tours to cut costs by $40 million over the next financial year.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

—

KEY DATES

* JUNE 17 – Tasmania to ease indoor and outdoor venue restrictions, weddings and funerals, allowing up to 80 people and 20 visitors to homes.

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – The ski season starts in Victoria and NSW. Victoria to also ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. In SA, the Adelaide Zoo will reopen.

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity.

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders dependent on case numbers

* July 20 – SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC, ACT and QLD. Jury trials to resume in WA

* Late July – Tasmania likely to open its borders

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7370 cases with 400 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania or the NT. Only four people remain in intensive care across the nation.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 8,266,486

* Deaths: at least 446,193

* Recovered: at least 4,323,357

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 17, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.