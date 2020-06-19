Discover Australian Associated Press

An illustration of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 17:36:58

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 21 new cases on Thursday. Victoria 18, NSW two and WA one, lifting the country’s active cases to 412.

* The dole is unlikely to return to its previous $40-a-day level once a special coronavirus supplement ends in September with Scott Morrison not ruling out an increase in the baseline JobSeeker rate.

* From Monday, Tasmania will ease restrictions on aged care homes including letting up to two people visit and residents able to go out with relatives.

* The Northern Territory will open its borders from July 17.

ECONOMICS

* A further 227,700 people lost their jobs in May and the jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent, its highest rate in nearly 20 years.

SPORT

* World No 1 Ashleigh Barty is yet to decide whether she’ll contest the US Open with other top ranked tennis players, including fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, opposed to playing in New York from August 31. 

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

KEY DATES

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – The ski season starts in Victoria and NSW. Victoria to also ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. In SA, the Adelaide Zoo will reopen. Tasmania eases restrictions on nursing homes.

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity.

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders dependent on case numbers

* JULY 17 – NT opens its borders

* July 20 –  SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC, ACT and QLD. Jury trials to resume in WA

* Late July – Tasmania likely to open its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7391 cases with 412 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania, ACT or the NT. 

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 8,407,373

* Deaths: at least 451,439

* Recovered: at least 4,417,501

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 18, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

Latest sport

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

Australian rules football

AFL 'hypocritical' on racism: Wilkinson

Former player Joel Wilkinson says the AFL's support of the Black Lives Matter is hypocritical and has detailed his experiences of racism in the code.

Australian rules football

More surgery for luckless Bombers skipper

Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell faces surgery that could keep him out for the rest of the AFL season after suffering a fractured left ankle in training.

cricket

Cricket lucky with COVID timing: CA boss

Nick Hockley, the first Englishman to act as Cricket Australia CEO, is optimistic about the summer ahead as he seeks to reunite the sport's fractured community.

Australian rules football

SA's AFL clubs could avoid Queensland hub

AFL clubs Port Adelaide and Adelaide Crows may avoid spending three weeks in a Queensland hub after SA's government changed travel protocols.

news

politics

China likely behind major cyber attack

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under cyber attack from a foreign entity but there have not been any large-scale personal data breaches.

sport

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.