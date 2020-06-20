Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 20 new cases on Thursday with 13 in Victoria and seven in NSW, lifting the country’s active cases to 427.

* From midnight Friday, South Australia will relax its borders with people from Queensland who will no longer have to quarantine on arrival.

*Jetstar is offering cut-price fares and Qantas will give extra frequent flyer points to encourage people back in the air as restrictions ease.

—

ECONOMICS

* The tourism industry is losing about $10 billion a month and 133,000 tourism and hospitality jobs could be lost if the JobKeeper payment is not extended to March, according to the Tourism and Transport Forum.

* Preliminary retail figures in May surged 16.3 per cent, the largest rise in the survey’s 38-year history, but still 0.4 per cent lower than pre-COVID level.

—

SPORT

* NRL clubs have been given permission to return to their traditional home grounds from round eight – July 2 – onwards.

* New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix soccer club have been cleared to enter Australia and play out the remaining A-League season.

* South Australia’s AFL clubs may avoid having to spend three weeks in a Queensland hub thanks to the SA border relaxation.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease restrictions.

—

KEY DATES

* JUNE 19 – South Australia to ease patron limits at pubs, restaurants and other venues to 300 maximum.

* JUNE 22 – The ski season starts in Victoria and NSW. Victoria to also ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants and cafes, pubs, outdoor hobbies, community facilities and swimming pools. In SA, the Adelaide Zoo will reopen. Tasmania eases restrictions on nursing homes.

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity.

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders dependent on case numbers

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 20 – SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC and the ACT. Jury trials to resume in WA

* Late July – Tasmania likely to open its borders

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7409 cases with 427 still active and no cases in SA, Tasmania, ACT or the NT.

* The national death toll is 102: NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 8,586,115

* Deaths: at least 456,458

* Recovered: at least 4,535,245

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 19, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.