Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has 49 new cases, the state’s highest daily number since April. Returned travellers are being forced to be tested before they are allowed out of hotels.

* NSW recorded three new cases, including a 34-year-old man who was part of an overseas cargo airline crew, while WA recorded just one case.

* Queensland recorded no new cases but the state government won’t be making an announcement until Tuesday on when restrictions may be eased.

ECONOMICS

* Federal Labor has accused the Morrison government of playing “cruel games” over the JobSeekeer payment. News Corp, citing senior ministers, reported it would rise to $75 per day from $40 when the current enhanced version ends in September. The social services minister has dismissed reports that the benefit would be permanently increased.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

KEY DATES

* JUNE 29 – SA to move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions and large venues like Adelaide Oval will be allowed up to 50 per cent normal capacity

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders depending on case numbers

* JULY 12 – Victoria to ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants, cafes and pubs

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 20 – SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC and the ACT

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7,686 cases, with 589 still active

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 9,979,535 (a)

* Deaths: at least 498,710

* Recovered: at least 5,475,153.

(a) These are Johns Hopkins University figures, Reuters has more recently reported over 10 million cases.

Data current as of 1900 AEST June 28, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.