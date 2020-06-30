Discover Australian Associated Press

A new COVID-19 saliva test kit to be used in Victoria. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 17:58:52

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has 75 new cases in the state’s biggest daily increase since the peak in late March which triggered its first lockdown. 

* In contrast, NSW recorded seven new cases on Monday while South Australia has three, all of whom flew home from India on the weekend.

* In the fortnight to June 29, Victoria had 367 new cases, while the rest of the country had 65 combined.

ECONOMICS

* According to anecdotal feedback from businesses, people are knocking back work because their unemployment benefits are too generous, Scott Morrison told radio 2GB on Monday. 

* The prime minister is set to receive a Treasury report on coronavirus payments on Monday evening but will wait another month before making any changes. 

* Meanwhile, the Grattan Institute has urged the federal government to extend the JobSeeker allowance to cover ineligible tourism, university and arts workers and expand it into next year. The think tank also wants the payment permanently increased by $100 a week. 

* Data from analytics firms illion and AlphaBeta has found low income earners on less than $65,000 a year have carried the economy through the crisis with essential and discretionary spending. However high income earners snapped their wallets shut in March.

SPORT

* The AFL has redrawn this week’s fixture with several games affected by Queensland’s tough new 14-day quarantine for sporting teams which have played in Melbourne.

* Nick Kyrgios has lashed fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev after videos emerged of the German partying in Monaco after being caught up in a COVID-19 scare.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

KEY DATES

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues in favour of the one person per four square metre rule. Sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders depending on case numbers

* JULY 12 – Victoria to ease limits from 20 to 50 people at restaurants, cafes and pubs, places of worship

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 20 – SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC and the ACT

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7,767 cases, with 655 active infections. More than 7000 people have recovered while only one person in Victoria is in intensive care.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 10,145,947

* Deaths: at least 501,898

* Recovered: at least 5,140,987

Data current as of 1730 AEST June 29, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

