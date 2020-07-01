Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has 64 new cases on Tuesday, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to order a lockdown of 36 suburbs in 10 postcodes from midnight Wednesday until at least July 29.

* People will be restricted to only leaving their homes for care or caregiving, exercise, to purchase food and essentials or go to work or school.

* International flights will be diverted to other states from Tuesday while an inquiry will be held into the hotel quarantine process.

* In contrast, NSW recorded five new cases while Western Australia has two, both overseas travellers.

* South Australia has scrapped its July 20 border reopening but will consider dates for NSW and the ACT separately on Friday.

* Queensland will require tourists to complete a declaration saying they have not been in Victoria in the 14 days prior to entering the state, with a $4000 fine for a false declaration.

—

ECONOMICS

* Scott Morrison will reveal his decision on Jobkeeper and JobSeeker payments on July 23, alongside the economic statement.

* The ABS reports 30 per cent of jobs shed with the virus outbreak have been recovered, with total payroll jobs increasing one per cent between Mid-May and mid-June but still down 6.4 per cent on their pre-lockdown levels.

—

SPORT

* The FFA is yet to release all revised fixtures for the remaining 2019-20 A-League soccer season, due to resume July 16.

* A three match one-day cricket series between Australia and Zimbabwe to be held in August has been indefinitely postponed.

* AFL fixtures will again need re-arranging after South Australia demanded its clubs quarantine should they face a Victorian side, leaving both SA teams unlikely to play on July 18 and 19 in Melbourne

* NSW Rugby Union will cut 15 full-time contract and casual roles and put a freeze on non-essential hiring while chief executive Paul Doom will increase his pay cut 10 per cent to 40 per cent.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

—

KEY DATES

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes community sport and will scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues in favour of the one person per four square metre rule. Sporting venues with 40,000 seats will be allowed up to 25 per cent capacity

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7,834 cases, with 693 active infections.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 10,302,867

* Deaths: at least 505,518

* Recovered: at least 5,235,908

Data current as of 1800 AEST June 30, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.