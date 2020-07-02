Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Other states are sending help for Victoria's testing blitz at coronavirus hot spots. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 18:44:35

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 87 new cases, 73 in Victoria and 14 in NSW among quarantined overseas travellers. More than 2.5 million tests have been conducted including 50,000 on Monday.

* Residents of Victoria’s hot spot areas who try and enter NSW could face six months’ jail or an $11,000 fine. NSW residents returning from those zones must quarantine at home for 14 days.

* The other states are pitching in to help with 30 clinical staff from South Australia and 40 Queensland nurses on their way and contact tracing and pathology assistance from those states plus NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

* WA has announced an additional $36 million towards clearing an elective surgery backlog.

ECONOMICS

* Demand at Foodbank Australia has spiked by 78 per cent in recent months with the group now feeding 1.4 million people.

* Building approvals for the construction of new homes dropped 16.4 per cent in May, in seasonally adjusted terms, worse than predicted. 

* Manufacturing activity expanded for the first time since February, led by new orders in the food and beverage industry as restrictions ease.

SPORT

* AFL players residing in Melbourne’s virus hot spots will have to swiftly relocate to other suburbs if they want to play games in Sydney. 

* Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom has been banned for four games and teammate Lynden Dunn one match for a coronavirus breach on Saturday night.

* WA premier Mark McGowan has warned AFL players any breach of virus protocols will result in them being punted from the state.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

KEY DATES

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

* JULY 29 – Lockdown on 10 Victorian virus hot spot postcodes set to be lifted.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7,920 cases, with fewer than 400 cases active and three people in intensive care.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 10,477,554

* Deaths: at least 510,632

* Recovered: at least 5,336,996

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

motor racing

Winton Supercars switched to Sydney

The spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and tightened border restrictions means the Supercars round in Winton will be shifted to Sydney.

NBA

Simmons, Broekhoff set for NBA restart

Ben Simmons is fit and ready for the NBA'S Orlando bubble while Ryan Broekhoff has revealed the tough family decision he made to join Philadelphia.

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

news

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.