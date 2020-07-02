Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 87 new cases, 73 in Victoria and 14 in NSW among quarantined overseas travellers. More than 2.5 million tests have been conducted including 50,000 on Monday.

* Residents of Victoria’s hot spot areas who try and enter NSW could face six months’ jail or an $11,000 fine. NSW residents returning from those zones must quarantine at home for 14 days.

* The other states are pitching in to help with 30 clinical staff from South Australia and 40 Queensland nurses on their way and contact tracing and pathology assistance from those states plus NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

* WA has announced an additional $36 million towards clearing an elective surgery backlog.

—

ECONOMICS

* Demand at Foodbank Australia has spiked by 78 per cent in recent months with the group now feeding 1.4 million people.

* Building approvals for the construction of new homes dropped 16.4 per cent in May, in seasonally adjusted terms, worse than predicted.

* Manufacturing activity expanded for the first time since February, led by new orders in the food and beverage industry as restrictions ease.

—

SPORT

* AFL players residing in Melbourne’s virus hot spots will have to swiftly relocate to other suburbs if they want to play games in Sydney.

* Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom has been banned for four games and teammate Lynden Dunn one match for a coronavirus breach on Saturday night.

* WA premier Mark McGowan has warned AFL players any breach of virus protocols will result in them being punted from the state.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

—

KEY DATES

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

* JULY 29 – Lockdown on 10 Victorian virus hot spot postcodes set to be lifted.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7,920 cases, with fewer than 400 cases active and three people in intensive care.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 10,477,554

* Deaths: at least 510,632

* Recovered: at least 5,336,996

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.