The first possible COVID-19 vaccine south of the equator is set to begin human trials in Adelaide. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 17:57:25

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 86 new cases, 77 in Victoria, eight in NSW and one in the Northern Territory, its first in 42 days and linked to a Melbourne hot spot. 

* The first potential vaccine for COVID-19 is about to enter human trials in Adelaide.

* A report into Victoria’s troubled hotel quarantine program for returned international travellers will be delivered by the end of September.

* WA Police are investigating how a prominent bikie managed to alter his bail conditions to attend the funeral of another outlaw motorcycle gang member in NSW, despite Western Australia’s virus travel restrictions.

* A man who worked at Woolworth’s in the Sydney suburb of Balmain tested positive after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Victoria, but the risk of infection is low.

* Victoria may send students living in lockdown areas back into home schooling after the holidays, depending on the state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton. 

* Anglicare could face a class action after 19 residents died at its coronavirus-hit Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney.

ECONOMICS

* Unemployment benefit must be higher than pre-coronavirus levels of $40 a day, said Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson on Thursday.

* Australia’s trade surplus rose 2.0 per cent to $8.03 billion in May, as imports fell faster than exports.

SPORT

* Victoria’s 10 AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they’ll be sent into interstate hubs.

* The Supercars round at Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria, due to be held July 18 and 19, has been shifted to Sydney Motorsport Park. 

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

KEY DATES

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

* JULY 29 – Lockdown on 10 Victorian virus hot spot postcodes set to be lifted.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,001 cases, with 806 active cases and five people in intensive care.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 10,695,608

* Deaths: at least 516,255

* Recovered: at least 5,481,526

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland, with the league saying "everyone has to shoulder the load".

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

After positive COVID-19 tests on June 23, world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife are now reportedly free of the disease.

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

Australia's volunteer firefighters are happy to be described as heroes, but what they really want is to be respected for their experience and professionalism.

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.