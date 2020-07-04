Discover Australian Associated Press

People in parts of Sydney should be alert after a Balmain Woolworth's worker tested positive. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 17:38:06

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 66 new cases, all recorded in Victoria on Friday, with 832 active cases.

* South Australia will maintain border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria until the state government is sure they “have got their act together” regarding movement of people from hotspots, Premier Steven Marshall says.

* The ATO has contacted about 8000 businesses over concerns they’re claiming JobKeeper wage subsidies despite not being eligible.

* Queensland police will randomly stop and check trucks crossing into the state to ensure no Victorians are trying to smuggle inside.

* People visiting the ACT from Melbourne coronavirus hot spots will need to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense or return home immediately.

* People in the Sydney suburb of Balmain are urged to be alert for virus symptoms after a local Woolworth’s worker tested positive last week.

* Mice have shown promising immune responses to early trials of a tuberculosis vaccine that’s been repurposed to defeat COVID-19.

ECONOMICS

* The federal government will inject $240 million into securing export flights for agricultural and seafood produce worth about $3 billion till the year’s end.

* Australia’s retail trade rose 16.9 per cent in May, rather than the 16.3 per cent indicated in preliminary figures released on June 19.

* Construction continued to slow in June, rising 10.6 points to 35.5 index points but well below the 50-point growth mark.

SPORT

* Victoria’s 10 AFL clubs will spend at least 32 days outside their home state and fixtures have been revised for rounds six and seven as the sides are forced to quarantine hubs in Queensland, Western Australia and NSW.

* Melbourne is set to keep the Australian Open despite its alarming coroanvirus spike.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The national cabinet has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s up to states and territories to determine when to ease them

KEY DATES

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* JULY 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

* JULY 29 – Lockdown on 10 Victorian virus hot spot postcodes set to be lifted.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,067 cases, with 832 active cases and more than 7000 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 10,871,362

* Deaths: at least 521,298

* Recovered: at least 5,754,013

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 3, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

