Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 115 new cases, with 108 of those recorded in Victoria on Saturday

* Victoria’s triple-digit spike has forced the immediate lockdown of nine public housing towers containing 3000 residents for five days. Two more Melbourne postcodes have stay-at-home orders, bringing the total number of postcodes considered hot spots to 12

* A Central Coast high school student is among six new cases reported in NSW while four residents at coronavirus-hit aged care home Newmarch House have been tested after showing symptoms of respiratory illness, with one returning a negative result and the rest expected later on Saturday

* International arrivals in Sydney are being capped at 450 a day, with travellers seemingly avoiding Victoria’s surge in cases and Queensland, where the government is now charging for hotel quarantine

* Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is concerned that some people in the Melbourne hot spots are resisting tests, but he is unsure of the legal issues in trying to make the test compulsory. More than 10,000 people in Victoria have refused tests

* Queenslanders have been warned that the state’s borders will be robustly policed to stop the virus spreading from Victoria

* Management at The Glen shopping centre in Glen Waverley, Melbourne, confirmed a coronavirus case visited the Bupa Health facility

—

ECONOMICS

* Tourism groups and businesses have pooled their ideas to reignite tourism across the country, forming the Tourism Restart Taskforce through the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

* Victoria’s live music scene will get a $15 million funding boost to help keep businesses afloat during the pandemic

—

SPORT

* Victoria’s 10 AFL clubs will spend at least 32 days outside their home state and fixtures have been revised for rounds six and seven as the sides are forced into quarantine hubs in Queensland, Western Australia and NSW

* Melbourne is set to keep the Australian Open despite its alarming spike

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,362 cases in total, with 903 active cases and 7355 people recovered

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,080,529

* Deaths: at least 525,392

* Recovered: at least 5,887,972

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 4, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.