Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
International arrivals have been capped at Sydney Airport to manage demand for hotel quarantine. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 18:21:56

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 115 new cases, with 108 of those recorded in Victoria on Saturday

* Victoria’s triple-digit spike has forced the immediate lockdown of nine public housing towers containing 3000 residents for five days. Two more Melbourne postcodes have stay-at-home orders, bringing the total number of postcodes considered hot spots to 12

* A Central Coast high school student is among six new cases reported in NSW while four residents at coronavirus-hit aged care home Newmarch House have been tested after showing symptoms of respiratory illness, with one returning a negative result and the rest expected later on Saturday

* International arrivals in Sydney are being capped at 450 a day, with travellers seemingly avoiding Victoria’s surge in cases and Queensland, where the government is now charging for hotel quarantine

* Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is concerned that some people in the Melbourne hot spots are resisting tests, but he is unsure of the legal issues in trying to make the test compulsory. More than 10,000 people in Victoria have refused tests

* Queenslanders have been warned that the state’s borders will be robustly policed to stop the virus spreading from Victoria

* Management at The Glen shopping centre in Glen Waverley, Melbourne, confirmed a coronavirus case visited the Bupa Health facility

ECONOMICS

* Tourism groups and businesses have pooled their ideas to reignite tourism across the country, forming the Tourism Restart Taskforce through the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

* Victoria’s live music scene will get a $15 million funding boost to help keep businesses afloat during the pandemic

SPORT

* Victoria’s 10 AFL clubs will spend at least 32 days outside their home state and fixtures have been revised for rounds six and seven as the sides are forced into quarantine hubs in Queensland, Western Australia and NSW

* Melbourne is set to keep the Australian Open despite its alarming spike

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,362 cases in total, with 903 active cases and 7355 people recovered

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,080,529

* Deaths: at least 525,392

* Recovered: at least 5,887,972

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 4, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly prop sent over referee abuse in loss

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

Australian rules football

Injuries mar Tigers' AFL win against Dees

Richmond have returned to the AFL winners list for the first time since March, but their 27-point victory over Melbourne has been soured by four new injuries.

Australian rules football

Cats champion reveals son's health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

rugby league

Broncos CEO backs Seibold, rejects rebuild

Brisbane CEO Paul White has thrown his support behind under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's long term plan for the NRL club but has refused to call it a rebuild.

news

politics

'I've left nothing on the field': Cormann

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

sport

rugby league

Manly prop sent over referee abuse in loss

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

world

politics

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism