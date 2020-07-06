Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has 94 new cases, with 74 of those recorded in Victoria on Sunday.

* Residents of the inner Melbourne public housing estates put under a hard lockdown will have their rent waived and receive a hardship payment. A total of 27 cases have been detected in the nine towers which are home to 3000 people.

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defended the decision to lock down the North Melbourne and Flemington housing estates as necessary to protect residents as the state tries to quell its coronavirus resurgence.

* The Australian Medical Association has called for a temporary pause in the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country until Victoria gets its outbreak under control.

* NSW has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, but all were returned travellers from overseas who are now in hotel quarantine.

* A Queensland nightclub operator could cop a hefty fine after video emerged of a packed dance floor with next to no social distancing.

—

ECONOMICS

* Victoria’s coronavirus crisis, the lack of a solid lead from the US, and a Reserve Bank meeting on Tuesday are likely to contribute to a weaker start for Australian shares.

—

SPORT

* Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs have begun the exodus of clubs out of Victoria amid the state’s COVID-19 spike. All 10 Victorian teams will play interstate in round six, with the league establishing hubs in Queensland, Western Australia and the NSW.

* American Frances Tiafoe has become the latest prominent tennis player to test positive for coronavirus. World No.1 Novak Djokovic and several others tested positive earlier this month after playing in an exhibition event in Europe.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders.

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures.

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8449 cases in total, with 946 active cases and 7399 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 104: NSW 51, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,271,021

* Deaths: at least 530,858

* Recovered: at least 6,064,394

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 5, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.