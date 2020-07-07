Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* NSW will shut its border to Victoria as the community transmission in Melbourne escalates.

* A man in his 60s and a man aged in his 90s have died from COVID-19 in Victoria.

* Australia has 140 new cases, with 127 recorded in Victoria on Monday in the state’s highest daily increase. NSW has 10 and Western Australia three, all among returning travellers.

* Two cases in Albury, NSW, have returned positive preliminary results with further testing underway.

* Residents of nine, locked-down public housing towers in Melbourne’s inner suburbs could have their minimum five day quarantine extended to 14 days.

* A 32-year-old man from a Flemington flat has been arrested for allegedly attempting to leave and assault police.

* From midnight Tuesday, travellers to the ACT from Victoria will be barred unless granted an exemption by the NSW or ACT governments. ACT and NSW residents can return home but must self-quarantine for 14 days.

—

ECONOMICS

* Victoria was poised to cop the biggest economic hit from the pandemic even before its dramatic spike in infections, with border closures likely to deal another devastating blow.

* Deloitte Access Economics has again warned the government against withdrawing virus supports too soon and argued for unemployment benefits to remain above their pre-coronavirus rates.

* Job ads jumped a record 42 per cent in June but are still down 44.6 per cent on June last year, according to ANZ.

—

SPORT

* Victoria’s A-League soccer teams will join other codes and leave for interstate hubs amid border closures.

* Hopes of a sell-out 60,000 crowd for the AFL’s western derby are under threat after the WA government said it would reconsider its planned July 18 lift of restrictions.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except Victorians, who must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders.

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures.

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8586 cases in total, with 1060 active cases and more than 7,400 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 106: NSW 51, Victoria 22, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,451,030

* Deaths: at least 534,320

* Recovered: at least 6,180,116

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 6, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.