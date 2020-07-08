Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A pop-up hospital has been built at Melbourne Showgrounds in anticipation of a spike in covid cases. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 18:28:51

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will return to lockdown for six weeks from midnight on Wednesday, only permitted to leave home for work, study, essential shopping or to give care.

* It comes as Victoria notched a second day of record infections with 191 new cases on Tuesday, lifting its active cases to 772, and increase of 710 in four weeks.

* Australia has 199 new cases, with NSW recording seven infections, including two in the border town of Albury. Queensland has reported one, its first in more than a week.

* Melbourne’s locked down students will have an extra week of school holidays to allow teachers to prepare for a return to at-home learning. All years will revert to online classes except senior secondary students and Year 10’s studying VCE subjects.

* Holiday-makers planning to visit Queensland when its borders reopen on Friday are being warned their border declaration passes must be renewed every seven days or they risk being thrown out of the state.

* The federal government has agreed to cap international arrivals to Western Australia at 525 people a week to ease pressure on hotel quarantine while South Australia says it will no longer accept repatriation flights once the number of people it has in quarantine hits 1200.

ECONOMICS

* Government Services Minister Stuart Robert has reaffirmed the Morrison government’s plan to end JobKeeper payments in September.

* The RBA has kept the cash rate on hold amid signs the economic impact of the pandemic has been less severe than expected.

SPORT

* The NSW government appears set to give travel exemptions to three Victorian A-league soccer teams who failed to make it across the border on Monday. 

* The national 2020 FFA Cup knockout tournament has been cancelled due to the virus.

* Tickets for the AFL’s western derby are on hold while WA decides whether to postpone relaxing coronavirus restrictions which would allow full capacity at Optus Stadium.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except people from Victoria – including returning Queensland residents – who will be put in hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense. 

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders.

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures.

* July 20 – SA may lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT.

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,755 cases in total, with 1,194 active cases and 7,455 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 106: NSW 51, Victoria 22, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,626,265

* Deaths: at least 538,172

* Recovered: at least 6,304,328

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 7, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

rugby league

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

news

inquiry

Many homes with little fire protection

Most homes in bushfire-prone areas have not been built to planning and construction regulations, as they were built before the regulations came into force.

sport

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.