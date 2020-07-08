Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will return to lockdown for six weeks from midnight on Wednesday, only permitted to leave home for work, study, essential shopping or to give care.

* It comes as Victoria notched a second day of record infections with 191 new cases on Tuesday, lifting its active cases to 772, and increase of 710 in four weeks.

* Australia has 199 new cases, with NSW recording seven infections, including two in the border town of Albury. Queensland has reported one, its first in more than a week.

* Melbourne’s locked down students will have an extra week of school holidays to allow teachers to prepare for a return to at-home learning. All years will revert to online classes except senior secondary students and Year 10’s studying VCE subjects.

* Holiday-makers planning to visit Queensland when its borders reopen on Friday are being warned their border declaration passes must be renewed every seven days or they risk being thrown out of the state.

* The federal government has agreed to cap international arrivals to Western Australia at 525 people a week to ease pressure on hotel quarantine while South Australia says it will no longer accept repatriation flights once the number of people it has in quarantine hits 1200.

—

ECONOMICS

* Government Services Minister Stuart Robert has reaffirmed the Morrison government’s plan to end JobKeeper payments in September.

* The RBA has kept the cash rate on hold amid signs the economic impact of the pandemic has been less severe than expected.

—

SPORT

* The NSW government appears set to give travel exemptions to three Victorian A-league soccer teams who failed to make it across the border on Monday.

* The national 2020 FFA Cup knockout tournament has been cancelled due to the virus.

* Tickets for the AFL’s western derby are on hold while WA decides whether to postpone relaxing coronavirus restrictions which would allow full capacity at Optus Stadium.

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except people from Victoria – including returning Queensland residents – who will be put in hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders.

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures.

* July 20 – SA may lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT.

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,755 cases in total, with 1,194 active cases and 7,455 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 106: NSW 51, Victoria 22, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,626,265

* Deaths: at least 538,172

* Recovered: at least 6,304,328

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 7, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.