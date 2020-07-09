Discover Australian Associated Press

Testing is nearly complete at public housing blocks in Melbourne as the city readies for lockdown. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 18:18:46

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has recorded 134 new infections on Wednesday, increasing its active cases to 860, with more than one million tests conducted since screening began.

* Australia has 147 new cases including three linked to the Melbourne outbreak in the ACT, breaking Canberra’s month-long run of no infections. NSW has eight new cases and Western Australia two.

* NSW health authorities failed to screen passengers as they disembarked a Melbourne to Sydney flight on Tuesday night, with 48 people leaving the airport before they could be checked.

* A 34-year-old Victorian man was arrested allegedly trying to cross the NSW border at Wahgunyah without an exemption. Meanwhile, a Sydney man has been fined $4003 for allegedly lying about his need for medical care and carrying a fake ID to get into Queensland.

* Tasmania is banning all Victorian travellers from midnight Wednesday except for people returning home.

ECONOMICS

* Banks are offering to extend six-month home loan deferrals for another four months, but only for customers in genuine need. 

* The federal budget has taken a $61 billion bigger hit than expected in May with lower company and income tax dollars causing revenue to drop $9.7 billion, growing the deficit to $64.9 billion.

* The Melbourne lockdown is expected to cost Victoria’s economy $1 billion a week and increase the nation’s economic woes, as Victoria produces a quarter of Australia’s economic output.

* Scott Morrison has confirmed there will be further income support once coronavirus welfare programs expire in September.

SPORT

* Tickets for the Raiders NRL clash with Melbourne in Canberra on Saturday have been put on hold after ACT’s chief minister flagged a slow-down in re-opening due to three new virus cases.

* Melbourne’s A-League teams remain in limbo as they wait for the NSW government to approve a travel exemption.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except people from Victoria – including returning Queensland residents – who will be put in hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense. 

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders to all visitors, except Victorians.

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures.

* July 20 – SA may lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT.

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders to all the mainland except Victoria.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 8,886 cases in total, with 1,293 active cases and 7,487 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 106: NSW 51, Victoria 22, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 11,829,602

* Deaths: at least 544,163

* Recovered: at least 6,447,656

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 8, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

A-League will go ahead says O'Rourke

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned despite three clubs being stranded in Victoria, the FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke has said.

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

Australian rules football

Crows ruck says Naitanui 'lazy and unfit'

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has mistakenly posted his game notes on Twitter in which he describes West Coast's Nic Naitanui as "lazy and unfit".

rugby league

Marshall to come back via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers bench for Friday's NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side.

news

virus diseases

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

