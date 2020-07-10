Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has urged residents to work together to tackle the virus spike. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 17:55:46

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Residents at a North Melbourne public housing tower will remain in hard lockdown for another nine days amid infection concerns as eight other quarantined towers join the rest of Melbourne in stage three lockdowns.

* Victoria has recorded 165 new infections on Thursday with only 30 cases linked to known outbreaks. Six are connected to the states largest cluster of 113 cases at a Truganina high school.

* Australia has 182 new cases with 13 in NSW, including three family members from Albury, three in Western Australia and one in the ACT.

* WA will deny entry to anyone who has been in Victoria, with exemptions limited to people on compassionate grounds and workers in the transport and freight industry.

* South Australia will force all returning residents to be tested for the disease within 24 hours, then again after 12 days.

* Queensland will fine anyone who has travelled from interstate and refuses to be tested.

* Coronavirus restrictions have hampered the bushfire recovery effort in all states and territories, a royal commission has been told.

* Canberra’s two main universities have postponed plans to bring back international students due to new virus cases in the ACT.

ECONOMICS

* Housing loan approvals plummeted by 11.6 per cent in May, the largest fall on record, while the number of people refinancing loans had its biggest jump as people took advantage of low interest rates to reduce payments.

* Scott Morrison has rejected union calls for paid pandemic leave for all workers who need to take coronavirus tests or go into quarantine.

SPORT

* Canberra will only be allowed 1500 fans for their NRL clash with Melbourne at GIO stadium on Saturday, after initial hopes for 6000 were dashed by prolonged restrictions.

* NSW Health are still yet to grant quarantine exemptions for Melbourne’s three A-league teams after they were twice thwarted from leaving Victoria before the border lockdown.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 10 – Queensland to reopen borders to all visitors except people from Victoria. 

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders to all visitors, except Victorians.

* July 18 – WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions except border closures.

* July 20 – SA may lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT.

* July 24 – Tasmania to reopen its borders to all the mainland except Victoria.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 9059 cases in total, with 1378 active cases and 7573 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 106: NSW 51, Victoria 22, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 12,041,795

* Deaths: at least 549,477

* Recovered: at least 6,586,742

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 9, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

