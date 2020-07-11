Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews sanitizes his hands after a press conference on Friday. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 18:34:11

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has recorded 288 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily increase of any state since the pandemic began, with over 1,000 active infections up from 60 last month.

* NSW had 14 new cases, two linked to a pub in Casula. WA has three, ACT one and in the NT, a US marine tested positive on arrival in Darwin.

* Inbound international flights will be halved from Monday with about 4,000 fewer people arriving each week to ease pressure on the nation’s hotel quarantine system.

* From July 17, all international arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine.

* National cabinet has recommended people wear face masks if they live in locked down Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, when social distancing is not possible.

* Tasmania has delayed opening its borders to the mainland by at least a week.

ECONOMICS

* Further federal government income support measures will be unveiled on July 23, Scott Morrison said as he criticised Labor for launching a website which allows people to check the impact on their community should JobKeeper stop in September.

* Victoria’s treasurer has warned it could take up to three years for the state’s economy to recover as he unveiled a $534 million support package on Friday, including $5,000 cash grants for businesses affected by the six-week return to lockdown.

SPORT

* The crowd at the July 19 AFL derby between West Coast and Fremantle in Perth will be capped at half capacity of 30,000 after WA delayed lifting restrictions due to Victoria’s infection spike.

* Victoria’s A-League clubs will fly into Sydney on Saturday and into quarantine for 14-days after being granted an exemption from the NSW government.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 17 – NT to reopen its borders to all visitors, except Victorians.

* July 20 – SA to lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT.

* July 31 – Tasmania to make decision about opening borders to the mainland.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining virus restrictions, except border closures.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 9377 cases in total, with 1,695 active cases and about 7,576 people recovered.

* The national death toll is 106: NSW 51, Victoria 22, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 12,268,630

* Deaths: at least 554,928

* Recovered: at least 6,740,230

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 10, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.

