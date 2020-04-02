Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impacts. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP Reporters

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 18:19:28

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 4860. NSW remains the worst hit with 2182

* Australian deaths: 21 (10 in NSW, four in Vic, two in WA, two in Qld, two in Tas, one in ACT).

* Five people have died at Sydney nursing home Dorothy Henderson Lodge, nine from cruise ships, including five from the Ruby Princess.

* Three babies under 12 months and a one-year-old are in isolation at home in Victoria.

MEASURES

* Unprecedented $130 billion package to subsidise wages at $1500 a fortnight for six million workers, paid via employers. Parliament to be recalled to approve this package.

* Federal parliament has also passed packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion.

* More than 34,000 extra hospital beds have been made available under a $1.3 billion deal struck with the private sector.

* Victoria announces $1.3 billion investment to secure 4000 more intensive care beds

* Borders closed in Queensland, Tasmania, SA, NT and WA. Freight and essential travel excepted.

* Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest to import $160 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to WA

* Australians returning home from overseas will be quarantined for two weeks in hotels or other accommodation before being allowed home.

* Australians, excluding aid workers and compassionate cases, are banned from international travel.

* Gatherings of more than two people have been banned indoors or out.

* People flouting social distancing, isolation or quarantine orders face fines of $1000 or more in most states, up to $13,345 in Queensland.

* People aged over 60 with chronic illness are discouraged from leaving their homes unless they need medical care.

* All elective surgery in public facilities put on hold.

* People will be able to access Medicare-funded online consultations.

* Pinprick blood tests which detect COVID-19 in minutes to be imported within days.

* Air freight flights will start exporting Australian produce and import urgent medical supplies again.

* Still open: supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, public transport, some schools, hairdressers, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops. Restaurants restricted to take-away/delivery in most states.

* Closed: schools in Victoria and ACT, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks, auction houses, food courts in shopping centres, beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlours, galleries, museums, libraries, youth centres, community halls, clubs, RSL clubs, swimming pools, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centres, social sports that involve large groups, outdoor and indoor markets, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks.

* School holidays in Queensland, SA and WA also brought forward with only children of parents who have essential jobs allowed to stay.

KEY QUOTE

* “In terms of the measures that have been introduced, I think there (are) good signs now that that is actually working as we had expected… This is full credit to the Australian public who have really taken on enormous changes in their lives over the last few weeks,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the lower rate of daily infections is a promising sign social measures were working.

SPORT

* The Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to begin July 23, 2021

* Golf courses shut in Victoria but other states defy Golf Australia’s advice to close.

* The AFL has secured a $500 million line of credit from banks so the league can continue operating through the coronavirus crisis.

* NRL clubs will receive just $2.5 million each from the governing body to survive the coronavirus crisis if the season doesn’t resume this year.

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions are postponed.

ECONOMICS

* Federal government’s economic and health support packages total $320 billion, equating to 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product.

* The Australian share market has rallied against recession fears with the ASX200 up 3.58 per cent to close at 5,258.6. The All Ordinaries index also jumped 3.52 per cent to 5,290.7.

* Moratorium on renters being evicted for the next six months. Commercial renters will see new rules released in coming days.

* Major retailers have closed their brick and mortar shops but continue to trade online.

* Virgin Australia is seeking a $1.4 billion bailout from the federal government. Its subsidiary TigerAir will make more than 200 pilots redundant.

* Economists predict unemployment will soar above 10 per cent by Easter.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS

* Cases: at least 859,395

* Deaths: at least 42,328

* Recovered: at least 178,136

*Source: State and federal government updates and worldometer website at 1730 AEDT

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL players lose five months pay in deal

NRL players will go without pay for five months as part of a deal reached with the league during the coronavirus stoppage.

soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

Adelaide's director of football Bruce Djite says out-of-contract A-League players have been left with "nowhere to go" during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

AFL clubs can refund memberships

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says club members are entitled to ask for refunds as the season is suspended due to COVID-19.

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

tennis

Wimbledon canned for 1st time since WWII

Roger Federer says he is "devastated" after this year's Wimbledon championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

SA figures give some hope of flatter curve

The latest figures on the coronavirus in SA give some hope of a flatter curve emerging but authorities are cautious, saying "things will go up and down".

sport

rugby league

NRL players lose five months pay in deal

NRL players will go without pay for five months as part of a deal reached with the league during the coronavirus stoppage.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.