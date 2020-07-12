Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria confirmed 216 new coronavirus cases, down from 288 the previous day, which was the biggest daily increase of any state since the pandemic began

* A man in his 90s died overnight, taking the Victorian death toll to 23 and the national toll to 107

* Queensland recorded two new cases, both ADF personnel who have been in isolation since returning recently from overseas

* Tourists are streaming into the Sunshine State, which opened its borders on Friday to interstate travellers, excluding people who have been in Victoria in the past fortnight

* NSW recorded seven new cases, two linked to The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, which is closed for deep-cleaning while the car park has become a makeshift coronavirus testing clinic

* WA has two new cases, both returned overseas travellers, as well as two historical cases uncovered through blood tests and linked to cruise ship travel

* National cabinet has recommended people wear face masks if they live in locked down Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire whenever social distancing is not possible

—

ECONOMICS

* Further federal government income support measures will be unveiled on July 23, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as he criticised Labor for launching a website that allows people to check the impact on their community should JobKeeper stop in September

* Victoria’s treasurer has warned it could take up to three years for the state’s economy to recover as he unveiled a $534 million support package on Friday, including $5000 cash grants for businesses affected by the six-week return to lockdown

* Amid angst Australia faces a “fiscal cliff” when legislated support measures end, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver says it will be more like a “fiscal slope”

—

SPORT

* The crowd at the July 19 AFL derby between West Coast and Fremantle in Perth will be capped at half capacity of 30,000 after WA delayed lifting restrictions due to Victoria’s infection spike

* Victoria’s A-League clubs flew into Sydney on Saturday and into quarantine for 14 days after being granted an exemption from the NSW government

—

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

KEY DATES

* July 13 – Inbound international flights will be halved, with about 4000 fewer people arriving each week to ease pressure on the nation’s hotel quarantine system

* July 17 – All international arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine

* July 17 – NT will reopen its borders to all visitors, except Victorians

* July 20 – SA will lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT

* July 31 – The soonest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24, by at least one week

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* The new COVID-19 cases in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and WA on Saturday took Australia’s total number of cases to 9606, with 1711 cases active and 7733 people recovered

* On Saturday, the national death toll rose to 107: NSW 51, Victoria 23, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 12,500,553

* Deaths: at least 560,271

* Recovered: at least 6,879,813.

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 11, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 World Map.