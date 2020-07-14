Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has recorded 177 new cases on Monday with 26 cases at an Essendon nursing home and 12 at a meatworks factory in Melbourne’s west.

* NSW has recorded 14 more cases with 21 infections now linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney. Queensland has one in hotel quarantine.

* A further 1000 Australian Defence Force troops will be sent to Melbourne on top of 350 already working to help ring fence the city and boost testing efforts.

* South Australia will consider on Tuesday delaying its decision to open borders with NSW and the ACT on July 20 due to the Sydney hotel cluster.

* SA and NSW have asked returning travellers to cough up part of their 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine bill, with a family of four facing a $5000 charge.

—

ECONOMICS

* Aged care provider Estia Health has dropped on the share market after a coronavirus outbreak at one of its Melbourne centres infected 13 residents.

* There were only 3440 overseas visitors in May and 13,380 returning Australians.

* Small business ombudsman Kate Carnell says JobKeeper wage subsidies won’t be enough to cover childcare costs – which returned to pre-pandemic levels on Monday – potentially forcing women out of work.

—

SPORT

* Perth’s Optus Stadium will welcome a 30,000-strong crowd of AFL fans for Thursday’s Geelong and Collingwood clash as it re-opens at half its capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

* Richmond AFL star Bachar Houli has revealed his mum is in intensive care battling coronavirus.

* Players and staff from Melbourne’s three A-League clubs are isolating in their Sydney hotel rooms until all test negative after a player appeared to show COVID-19 symptoms.

—

KEY DATES

* July 17 – International arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine.

* July 17 – NT will reopen its borders to all visitors, except Victorians.

* July 18 – Returning travellers to SA and NSW to pay part of their hotel quarantine bill.

* July 20 – SA will lift mandatory quarantine for people from NSW and ACT.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 9980, with 2103 cases active and 7769 people recovered

* The national death toll is 108: NSW 49, Victoria 24, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 12,910,357

* Deaths: at least 569,128

* Recovered: at least 7,116,957

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 13, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.