NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reintroduced restrictions at pubs and hotels amid an outbreak. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Sophie Moore

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 18:18:34

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* A man and a woman aged in their 80s have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the state’s toll to 26 and Australia’s fatalities to 110.

* Victoria recorded 270 new cases on Tuesday, tipping total cases nationwide over 10,000, with 21 people on ventilation in intensive care. 

* NSW has 13 new cases and WA one, a 10-year-old boy in quarantine.

* Pubs in NSW will have patrons capped at 300 and must record contact details of every guest with 30 cases now linked to a venue in southwest Sydney. Meanwhile, residents from Liverpool and Campbelltown will be barred from entering Queensland.

* South Australia has cancelled its planned July 20 border reopening with NSW and the ACT.

* Immediate testing will be compulsory for all Victorians as soon as they land in WA, with travellers from NSW potentially next.

* Queensland will up its tough virus laws this week to include a penalty of six months’ jail.

ECONOMICS

* Australia had only 25,800 overseas arrivals in June, half of whom were returning residents, according to provisional ABS figures.

SPORT

* The Australian Nursing Federation has urged against AFL matches going ahead at Perth’s Optus Stadium this week, arguing the 30,000-strong crowd risks a WA outbreak.

* The Giants are ready to decamp NSW if the AFL says go, with player Nick Shipley already relocating from his western Sydney home to teammate Shane Mumford’s house.

* AFL clubs could face the prospect of six games in a five-week span in a bid to get through the coronavirus-impacted season.

* The A-league will still play out its 2019-20 season in NSW despite the latest outbreak but has prepared a ‘Plan B’ option to shift clubs to Queensland.

KEY DATES

* July 15 – NT to rule on if it will relax border restrictions with NSW.

* July 17 – International arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine.

* July 17 – NT will reopen its borders with quarantine for people from virus hotpots.

* July 18 – Returning travellers to SA and NSW to pay part of their hotel quarantine bill.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 10,251 with 2308 cases active and 7835 people recovered

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 110: NSW 49, Victoria 26, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 12,910,357

* Deaths: at least 569,128

* Recovered: at least 7,116,957

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 14, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.

