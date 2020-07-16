Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The source of Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster is a Melbourne man who attended a party there. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 19:16:15

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* A woman in her 90s has died in Victoria, which has recorded 238 new cases, and the state’s chief health officer warns the death toll will rise

* The source of Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel cluster, which now totals 34, is a Melbourne man who attended a party there on July 3 

* The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Foundation is urging aged care facilities to boost staff numbers after more than 100 people across dozens of Melbourne nursing homes contracted the virus. It is also seeking special paid leave to employees forced into isolation due to outbreaks

* Western Australia has recorded eight new cases among overseas travellers, taking the total active infections to 29, which is the the state’s biggest caseload in five weeks

* The Northern Territory has declared the entire area of greater Sydney a hotspot in relation to travel restrictions

ECONOMICS

* The renewed coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne has wiped out a month of gains in consumer confidence, with the latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment index showing a 6.1 per cent fall between June and July

* The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows new housing construction was 12.7 per cent lower in the March quarter than a year ago

* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told an economic conference that suppression, rather than elimination, is the best way to battle COVID-19 given the state’s large and diverse population. She is also concerned about the impact of the September conclusion of the federal stimulus package JobKeeper

* Scott Morrison has also warned attempting to eradicate the disease would obliterate the economy, saying: “You don’t just shut the country down because that is not sustainable”

SPORT

* The AFL could compress the rest of its home-and-away season into a 10-week span after shifting all Victorian-based clubs into Queensland hubs, and the grand final is likely to be played outside Melbourne for the first time

* A hectic schedule to finish the A-League season will test the depth of several clubs as the competition pushes ahead with a NSW hub

* Supercars is seeking assurances its event in Darwin next month can proceed

KEY DATES

* July 17 – International arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine

* July 17 – NT will reopen its borders with quarantine for people from virus hotpots

* July 18 – Returning travellers to SA and NSW to pay part of their hotel quarantine bill

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 10,487 with 2448 cases active and 7928 people recovered.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 111: NSW 49, Victoria 27, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 13,472,676

* Deaths: at least 581,573

* Recovered: at least 7,867,257

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 15, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

Australian rules football

AFL plans to bring grand final forward

The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 14 stars

At least 14 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.