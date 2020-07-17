Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW has recorded 10 new cases, including three linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 18:15:23

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Two men in their 80s have died in Victoria, as the state recorded 317 new cases, which is the biggest daily increase in Australia since the pandemic started

* Victorian aged care staff may be banned from working at multiple facilities to help curb the state’s second coronavirus outbreak, Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says

* All category three elective surgery has been paused in metropolitan Melbourne

* Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it is “way too early” to move to a new stage of restrictions while the stay-at-home lockdown is underway

* NSW has recorded 10 new cases, including three linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster. At least one person became infectious within 24 hours, which is less than the usual incubation period of three to four days

* South Australia has its first confirmed new case in more than two weeks, with a woman recently returned from overseas testing positive.

ECONOMICS

* The national jobless rate has hit 7.4 per cent – the worst level in 22 years – with nearly one million people out of work. Senior government figures put the effective rate at more like 13.3 per cent

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a worsening Victorian outbreak is a big setback to economic recovery

* The federal government is injecting $500 million into upskilling school leavers and sacked workers.

SPORT

* The NRL has asked all players who live in southwest Sydney’s virus hotspots to be tested before they face Queensland-based teams

* As the AFL prepares to cut list sizes and the salary cap, Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says players will justifiably demand certainty about their futures

* October 17 is the preferred date for the AFL grand final, which appears likely to be played outside of Melbourne for the first time.

KEY DATES

* July 17 – International arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine

* July 17 – NT will reopen its borders with quarantine for people from virus hotpots

* July 18 – Returning travellers to SA and NSW to pay part of their hotel quarantine bill

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 10,810 with 2654 cases active and 8036 people recovered.

* The national death toll as of Wednesday is 113: NSW 49, Victoria 29, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 13,699,622

* Deaths: at least 586,974

* Recovered: at least 8,157,677

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 15, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

