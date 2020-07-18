Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorians are flocking to Covid-19 testing sites, as the state's caseload rises by hundreds. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 18:22:18

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 428 new cases, a record daily total in Australia, as well as three more deaths

* NSW confirmed eight new cases as the premier reiterated the state was on “high alert” and extended restrictions on pubs and hotels to all indoor hospitality venues

* One of Western Australia’s two new cases is a man who tested positive after returning from Victoria. Arrivals from Victoria now face mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense while travellers from NSW will be tested immediately

* The Northern Territory lifted quarantine requirements for travellers from many regions, but they remain in place for anyone coming from Victoria or the greater Sydney region

* South Australia’s hard border closure with Victoria will remain in place indefinitely 

* A woman who recently returned from Afghanistan is South Australia’s first new coronavirus case in more than two weeks but is no longer infectious

* Victoria will likely be excluded from a trans-Tasman travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand

* Motorists have been warned there will be no return to free-flowing traffic on the Queensland-NSW border for months 

* International arrivals to WA now have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine

* Australian researchers have found a way to identify positive cases in just 20 minutes using blood samples

ECONOMICS

* The federal government is preparing to introduce another wave of economic support with almost one million Australians now out of work. Businesses may have to requalify for wage subsidies when JobKeeper is overhauled 

* The prime minister embarked on a media blitz to spruik a $400 million arts funding injection, seeking to entice more Hollywood blockbusters to Australia

SPORT

* Thursday night’s AFL match between Geelong and Collingwood at Perth’s Optus Stadium was attended by a crowd of more than 22,000, with medical associations fearing just one infected spectator could cause an outbreak

* The AFL hasn’t released a fixture beyond next week, but Carlton will play Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round nine while the clubs serve their 14-day quarantine periods

* Players for rugby league team Wests Tigers who live in Sydney’s COVID-19 hotspots have been cleared of the virus and face Brisbane on Friday night

KEY DATES

* July 18 – Returning travellers to SA and NSW must pay part of their hotel quarantine bill

* July 19 – Travel exemptions to WA for people in NSW will tighten, matching the criteria for Victoria

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities

* October 17 – The preferred date for the AFL grand final, which appears likely to be played outside of Melbourne for the first time

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 11,235 with 3005 cases active and 8117 people recovered

* The national death toll as of Friday is 116: NSW 49, Victoria 32, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 13,961,697

* Deaths: at least 593,016

* Recovered: at least 8,294,175

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 17, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.

