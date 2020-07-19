Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria recorded 217 new cases and another three deaths, down from 428 new cases on Friday. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 19:00:12

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria recorded 217 new cases and another three deaths, down from 428 new cases on Friday, which was the nation’s biggest one-day tally since the pandemic began.

* NSW confirmed 15 new cases, five connected to patrons who went to The Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney, while a Thai restaurant in Wetherill Park joined the growing list of venues to host people who have tested positive.

* Western Australia recorded three new cases but only one is still active, a man who flew in on an Emirates flight from Dubai as part of a maritime crew swap-over, which is the 20th case identified from the July 1 flight.

* Returning travellers to SA and NSW must now pay part of their hotel quarantine bill.

* The Health Workers Union lodged a legal challenge on Friday to stop not-for-profit Victorian aged care provider Mecwacare from sacking its staff if they work for a second employer, which is a COVID-19 safety measure.

* Brisbane-based women’s activewear company Lorna Jane has been slapped with a $40,000 fine for allegedly claiming its clothes could prevent infection.

ECONOMICS

* It could be at least a month before parliament can debate Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s economic and fiscal update, with the prime minister seeking to cancel the planned sitting in early August.

* The decision is based on advice from acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, who fears the outbreak in Victoria and worrying trends in NSW would pose a “significant risk” to MPs and the broader ACT community.

* Mr Frydenberg says some form of income support will continue when the federal government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy ends in September.

SPORT

* Rugby league team Wests Tigers, which has players who live in Sydney’s COVID-19 hotspots but have been cleared of the virus, smashed Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night.

* West Coast and Fremantle face off at the AFL western derby at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, with the crowd capped at half-capacity of 30,000 to ensure social distancing.

KEY DATES

* July 19 – WA’s travel exemptions for people in NSW will tighten, matching the criteria for Victoria.

* July 23 – The treasurer will hand down his economic and fiscal update, which will contain the government’s response to a Treasury review of JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 11,441 with 3161 cases active and 8162 people recovered.

* The national death toll as of Saturday is 119: NSW 49, Victoria 35, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 14,195,684

* Deaths: at least 602,695

* Recovered: at least 8,471,345

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 18, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder after Robbie Gray kicked a goal after the final siren to break Carlton hearts in round seven.

rugby league

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

Australian rules football

Impressive Dees smash Hawks in AFL

Resurgent Melbourne have smashed struggling Hawthorn by 43 points in their AFL clash at Sydney's Giants Stadium.

motor racing

Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

Supercars drivers Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat have claimed race victories, preventing Scott McLaughlin from moving further ahead in the 2020 championship.

Australian rules football

Gray kicks Port to AFL win after siren

Port Adelaide looked beaten until Robbie Gray stepped up after the final siren to kick the match-winning goal in their AFL triumph over Carlton on Sunday.

news

virus diseases

Victoria can beat this virus, Hunt says

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder after Robbie Gray kicked a goal after the final siren to break Carlton hearts in round seven.

world

virus diseases

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.