Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and another three deaths.

* NSW confirmed 18 new cases, with the total number of cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwestern Sydney now 45.

* International arrivals in Sydney will be limited to 350 people a day to ensure returned travellers don’t overwhelm the NSW health and hotel quarantine system.

* People who live in metropolitan Melbourne and in the Mitchell Shire must put on a face mask or face covering if leaving their homes for the four allowed reasons from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

* Victorian authorities are also kicking off a major inspection and enforcement blitz on at-risk workplaces in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

—

ECONOMICS

* Trade on the Australian share market is expected to open fairly flat ahead of the federal government’s impending budget update as the market eyes the number of cases in Victoria.

* It could be at least a month before parliament can debate Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s economic and fiscal update, with the prime minister seeking to cancel the planned sitting in early August.

—

SPORT

* Super Netball is the latest sport to relocate to Queensland, with all six interstate Super Netball teams to move before the August 1 competition start date, with officials planning a condensed season.

* They join six Victorian AFL teams, NRL club Melbourne and the 10-team Supercars Championship, who have shifted away from coronavirus hotspots.

* The NRL is considering an entire competition relocation if NSW can’t get on top of a concerning number of COVID-19 cases.

—

KEY DATES

* July 23 – The treasurer will hand down his economic and fiscal update, which will contain the government’s response to a Treasury review of JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

—

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 11,802 with 2703 active and 8161 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 122: NSW 49, Victoria 38, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

—

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 14,288,898

* Deaths: at least 602,138

* Recovered: at least 8,612,333

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 19, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.