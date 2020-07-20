Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria is kicking off a major coronavirus inspection and enforcement blitz on at-risk workplaces. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By AAP

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 17:19:40

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Victoria has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and another three deaths.

* NSW confirmed 18 new cases, with the total number of cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwestern Sydney now 45.

* International arrivals in Sydney will be limited to 350 people a day to ensure returned travellers don’t overwhelm the NSW health and hotel quarantine system.

* People who live in metropolitan Melbourne and in the Mitchell Shire must put on a face mask or face covering if leaving their homes for the four allowed reasons from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

* Victorian authorities are also kicking off a major inspection and enforcement blitz on at-risk workplaces in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

ECONOMICS

* Trade on the Australian share market is expected to open fairly flat ahead of the federal government’s impending budget update as the market eyes the number of cases in Victoria.

* It could be at least a month before parliament can debate Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s economic and fiscal update, with the prime minister seeking to cancel the planned sitting in early August.

SPORT

* Super Netball is the latest sport to relocate to Queensland, with all six interstate Super Netball teams to move before the August 1 competition start date, with officials planning a condensed season.

* They join six Victorian AFL teams, NRL club Melbourne and the 10-team Supercars Championship, who have shifted away from coronavirus hotspots.

* The NRL is considering an entire competition relocation if NSW can’t get on top of a concerning number of COVID-19 cases.

KEY DATES

* July 23 – The treasurer will hand down his economic and fiscal update, which will contain the government’s response to a Treasury review of JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24.

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

* August 19 – The date flagged for Victoria’s six-week lockdown to end at 11.59pm.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 11,802 with 2703 active and 8161 recovered.

* The national death toll as of Sunday is 122: NSW 49, Victoria 38, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 14,288,898

* Deaths: at least 602,138

* Recovered: at least 8,612,333

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 19, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

Australian rules football

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

rugby league

Green's tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

Australian rules football

Clarkson 'not going anywhere': Kennett

Jeff Kennett has hit out at 'experts' questioning Alastair Clarkson's AFL future at Hawthorn, a day after suggesting the Hawks' coach might be on borrowed time.

rugby league

Broncos feel NRL pressure but back Seibold

Acting captain Pat Carrigan says Brisbane will be feeling the heat in the remaining 10 NRL rounds after a report over coach Anthony Seibold's future.

news

politics

Wage subsidies set to become tiered system

Federal government support during the coronavirus will be changed to better target wage subsidies after September, rather than a flat $1500 a fortnight.

sport

Australian rules football

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

A surge of new coronavirus infections in countries around the world shows little sign of slowing down.