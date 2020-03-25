Discover Australian Associated Press

The latest snapshot of COVID-19 cases, measures and impact as of March 24, 1130 AEDT. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

By Sophie Moore

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 18:13:49

LATEST NEWS ABOUT COVID-19:

NUMBERS

* Confirmed cases in Australia: 2136 (at 3pm AEDT Tuesday), up from 1091 on Saturday.

* Australian deaths: eight (seven in NSW, one in WA)

* Social distancing: one person per four square metres

* Groups over 100 banned

* 1.5 million people estimated out of work by mid-year

MEASURES

* Borders closed in SA, NT and WA from Tuesday, Queensland Wednesday. Already in place in Tasmania (freight and essential travel excepted)

* WA to ban travel between its nine regions

* All patients will be able to access Medicare-funded online consultations from next week

* Non-essential travel should cease

* Non-essential services urged to close

* Still open: public transport, some schools, hairdressers, supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, postal and freight services, bottle shops, newsagents, retail shops, restaurants restricted to take-away/delivery in most states

* Closed: schools in Victoria, gyms, indoor sports venues, pubs, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, places of worship, theme parks

* Parents urged to keep children home from school in NSW, Queensland

* Live streaming of funerals in Queensland due to social distancing and closed border

* Elective surgery to be delayed in WA, NT, but ramped up in Victoria and NSW

* NSW police to have powers to arrest people breaching virus health orders under emergency bill 

* Updated testing guidelines expected to be announced soon

COMMENT

* Quote: “We prepared over the weekend for 55,000 … I didn’t think I’d have to prepare for 100,000 concurrent users.” – Government Services Minister Stuart Robert on the MyGov website crash.

SPORT

* IOC expected to announce soon that this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed

* The AFL, NRL, A-league soccer, Super Rugby and netball competitions postponed

ECONOMICS

* Finance: The ASX200 closed 4.17 per cent higher at 4,735.7 while the All Ordinaries index also added 4.15 per cent, to 4,753.3

* Parliament has passed two packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion in response to the outbreak of the virus

* The Reserve Bank injected $6.9 billion into the financial system on Tuesday and will buy a further $4 billion in government bonds

* The IMF predicts a global recession worse than the GFC, but says there’ll be a recovery in 2021

* Queensland has announced a $4 billion economic and health package

* WA to announce another stimulus package

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS 

* Cases: more than 381,761

* Deaths: more than 16,558

* Recovered: at least 102,429

*Source: Australian Department of Health website at 0600 March 24, plus NSW government at 0800 and worldometer website.

