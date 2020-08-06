Latin American virus toll world’s highest

Latin America has surpassed Europe to become the region with the highest coronavirus death toll worldwide.

The region has now recorded more than 206,000 deaths, approximately 30 per cent of the global total.

Brazil, the Latin American country most affected by the novel coronavirus, had recorded a total of 95,819 deaths as of Tuesday.

Mexico, the second-most affected country in the region, has 48,869 deaths.

The spread of the pandemic has also accelerated in Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia.

Last week Latin America became the most-affected region by the number of cases.

On Monday, its number of infections surpassed 5 million, according to a Reuters tally based on government data.

The number of cases increased after authorities relaxed lockdown measures in order to stimulate economic growth.

The virus has infected almost 18.5 million people globally. The global death toll is expected to surge beyond 700,000 on July 5 and those recovered from the virus worldwide exceed 11.08 million.