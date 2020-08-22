Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Coronavirus deaths in Latin America have passed 250 thousand, with hopes Brazil has reached a peak. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latin America’s virus deaths pass 250,000

By AAP

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 11:21:40

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America has passed 250,000, with the region the worst hit in the world.

The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Over the past week, the region has reported more than 3,000 deaths a day. According to a Reuters tally, daily caseloads continue to rise in Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

Brazil is battling the world’s second largest outbreak, behind only the United States, with the virus killing more than 112,000 people in Latin America’s largest nation.

The continent has a population of more than 646 million according to the World Bank compared with the 330 million in the United States, which has recorded more than 173,000 coronavirus deaths.

Mexico has the third highest death toll in the world, and reported 6,775 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 625 additional fatalities on Thursday, bringing the total to 543,806 cases and 59,106 deaths.

Neighbouring Argentina posted a daily record of 8,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as it struggles to slow the spread of the virus after easing lockdown restrictions. The country now has a total of 320,884 cases and 6,517 fatalities, health ministry data show.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has drawn sharp criticism from health experts for his handling of the crisis. He has downplayed the gravity of the virus, dismissed the need for social distancing and urged businesses to reopen.

There are, however, small signs the worst may be over for the current outbreak in Brazil, with the Health Ministry saying on Wednesday that the spread of coronavirus could be about to slow.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

Manly hooker Manase Fainu won't be able to return to the NRL field for at least another 11 months after his trial date for an alleged stabbing was set for July.

Australian rules football

How the Rioli family became AFL royalty

The Rioli family's famous footsteps on the AFL will leave another imprint when Daniel Rioli plays in Darwin's Dreamtime game.

news

disease

Enforced masks remain after Melb lockdown

Masks will need to be part and parcel of lives in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions end.

sport

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.